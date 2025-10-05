Chhoriya Chali Gaon Finale: Anita Hassanandani Wins Reality Show After Beating Krishna Shroff And Others

Mumbai: Television actor Anita Hassanandani has been announced as the winner of Zee TV's reality show 'Chhoriyan Chali Gaon'.

The popular actor took home the trophy after defeating Krishna Shroff and Surabhi Mehra in the final task of the show, which was hosted by Rannvijay Singha.

The show, which began on August 3, brought together 11 well-known faces from television, films, and social media. It aimed to show how these urban women adapted to life in a rural village, far from their usual comfort zones.

The contestants included Anita Hassanandani, Krishna Shroff, Aishwarya Khare, Sumukhi Suresh, Anjum Fakih, Reha Sukheja, Rameet Sandhu, Erika Packard, Surabhi Mehra, Samriddhi Mehra (Chinki-Minki), and Dolly Javed.

Throughout the show, the participants were given challenges such as milking cows, fetching water, cooking on traditional chulhas, and teaching local children. Each week, one contestant was named 'Chhori Number 1' for her performance.

The final round saw Krishna Shroff, Erika Packard, Surabhi Mehra, Dolly Javed, and Anita Hassanandani battle it out for the title, with Anita emerging as the winner.

Anita is best known for her hit television shows like Kkavyanjali and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. The actress rose to fame for her impressive role as a villain in the television serial 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein'.

Her last fictional television appearance was in Suman Indori.