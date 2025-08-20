New Delhi: In the heart of Chhoriyan Chali Gaon, a show known for its intense challenges, emotional highs and lows, and moments of drama, one heartwarming connection is standing out, the growing friendship between Anita Hassanandani and Dolly Javed.

From Housemates to Pillars of Strength

Right from the first episode, when Anita and Dolly were placed in the same house, what began as a simple living arrangement blossomed into a meaningful bond. The two shared more than just chores and space; they shared emotional support, life experiences, and laughter.

Their friendship has only strengthened as the show progresses. In tense moments like eliminations, both Anita and Dolly have openly supported each other, even stepping in to save one another from eviction.

Mutual Admiration and Emotional Moments

Dolly Javed, while reflecting on her journey with Anita, said, “Honestly, because I am living with her, she’s my friend as well as she helps me understand things, and she’s so honest. I just love her.”

In return, Anita had nothing but praise and encouragement for Dolly, telling her, “Dolly, your family is just going to be so proud of you.”

During the first eviction round, Anita cast her vote in favour of Dolly, expressing, “Dolly being here would be a strength for me in this house, and I also think she is a very good performer.”

Among all the action in Chhoriyan Chali Gaon, the genuine connection between Anita and Dolly has become a fan-favourite storyline. Their bond serves as a touching reminder that beyond the competition, it's the relationships we build that leave a lasting impact.

