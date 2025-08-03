Chhoriyan Chali Gaon Confirmed Contestants: Meet 11 Chhoriyan Ready To Take On Rural India’s Toughest Challenges

New Delhi: Chhoriyan Chali Gaon, Zee TV’s new reality show, premieres today at 9 PM. Hosted by Rannvijay Singha, the show will feature 11 contestants from the worlds of entertainment, social media, and fashion. These dynamic women will leave their comfort zones to embrace the raw life of rural India.

The show will test their ability to adapt to village life, face daily challenges, complete tasks, and live without the luxuries they are used to. Expect drama, bonding, competition, and unexpected twists as these women prove their strength away from the city lights.

Meet the Contestants:

Anita Hassanandani

Anita Hassanandani is an Indian actress known for working across television, films, OTT platforms, and reality shows. With a career spanning over two decades, she is known for her popular serials and iconic negative roles. Her film credits include Krishna Cottage, Kucch To Hai, Ragini MMS 2, and the Telugu film Nenunnanu.

Aishwarya Khare

Hailing from Bhopal, Aishwarya Khare began her acting career in 2014. She is a trained theatre artist and former beauty pageant winner. Aishwarya became a household name for her role as Lakshmi Oberoi in Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi. This is her first experience in reality television.

Anjuum Faakih

Born in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra, Anjuum Faakih is known for her candid personality and emotional performances. She gained fame for her role as Srishti Arora in Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya. Anjuum has previous reality TV experience and is ready to take on the rural challenges.

Krishna Shroff

Krishna Shroff is a fitness entrepreneur, MMA promoter, documentary filmmaker, and social media influencer. Daughter of Jackie Shroff and sister of Tiger Shroff, she founded Matrix Fight Night (MFN), India’s premier MMA platform.

Reha Sukheja

Reha Sukheja, from Hyderabad, is a model and actress who was a finalist in Femina Miss India 2010. She appeared in Jawan and gained attention for her screen presence. Reha has made her mark in both fashion and film.

Rameet Sandhu

Born in the UK, Rameet Sandhu is a British-Indian actress, singer, and model. She gained recognition in India through her role in the Punjabi film Mahi NRI with Hardy Sandhu. Rameet is also a singer known for fusing traditional Punjabi sounds with modern beats.

Surabhi Mehra and Samriddhi Mehra

Known as Chinki Minki, Surabhi and Samriddhi are twin sisters, social media influencers, and TV personalities. From Noida, they rose to fame through their synchronized comedy acts and reality show appearances.

Erika Packard

Erika Packard, daughter of actor Gavin Packard, is a model and reality TV personality. She is known for her work with top fashion designers and her bold presence on reality shows.

Sumukhi Suresh

Sumukhi Suresh is a comedian, writer, and actress best known for the OTT series Pushpavalli and as a judge on Comicstaan. She was recently seen in The Royals and is known for her sharp wit and originality.

Dolly Javed

From Lucknow, Dolly Javed is the sister of digital personality Uorfi Javed. Dolly has built her own following with lifestyle content and previously won a digital reality show.

Chhoriyan Chali Gaon premieres on 3rd August at 9 PM and airs daily at 9:30 PM on Zee TV.