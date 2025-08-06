Chhoriyan Chali Gaon Episode Synopsis: Krishna Shroff’s Emotional Moment Melts Hearts Across India

New Delhi: Chhoriyan Chali Gaon, Zee Tv's recent reality show is already pushing celebrity contestants out of their comfort zones as village life proves to be anything but glamorous. Hosted by Rannvijay Singha, the show follows 11 celebrity women — including Anita Hassanandani, Aishwarya Khare, Anjum Fakih, Krishna Shroff, Dolly Javed, Erica Packard, Rameet Sandhu, Reha Sukheja, Sumukhi Suresh, and twin sisters Samriddhi and Surabhi Mehra as they leave their luxury for the raw and rustic life of Bamuliya village in Madhya Pradesh.

While the villagers welcomed the stars with open arms and warmth, the transition hasn’t been easy for all. In tonight’s episode, Krishna Shroff faces an emotional challenge that leaves both her and her host family in tears. Battling an upset stomach, Krishna struggled to participate in daily chores or enjoy the meals prepared by her host family.

In a touching moment, the sweet aunty from the family Krishna is staying with noticed she wasn’t eating like the others. Earlier, when the aunty lovingly served homemade bhujiya sev to the girls, Sumukhi and Samriddhi indulged happily. But when Sumukhi gently informed her that Krishna wouldn't eat, the aunty — assuming it was something she did wrong — broke down in tears.

A visibly moved Krishna rushed to hug and console her, saying,

“Arey aunty, aap ro mat. I am very happy to be here.”

She later shared, “She is so pure. I didn’t want her to feel bad. I told her this wasn’t because of her. I have a very strict routine, and if I can’t stick to it, mera dimaag bohot kharab hota hai. Jaisa main khana khati hoon, voh bohot alag hota hai. I felt very bad that she cried for me.”

This heartfelt exchange captured the genuine emotional bonds forming between the city-raised contestants and their village hosts. It also highlighted how the show goes beyond entertainment, diving deep into empathy, connection, and personal growth.

On a positive note, Krishna is now feeling much better and is ready to take on upcoming tasks with renewed strength and spirit. With the journey just beginning, viewers can expect more emotional moments, unexpected challenges, and endearing bonds in the days ahead.

Don’t miss the next episode of Chhoriyan Chali Gaon, airing daily at 9:30 PM, only on Zee TV!