New Delhi: Chhoriyan Chali Gaon, Zee TV’s latest rustic reality show, is garnering buzz for its unique concept and emotional journey—taking celebrity contestants away from city comforts and placing them face-to-face with the authenticity and resilience of rural India. But beyond the fun tasks and daily trials, something far more meaningful is unfolding.

Living alongside village families and in their homes, Anita Hassanandani, Krishna Shroff, and Samriddhi Mehra are discovering the true power of connection and community in tonight’s episode. Krishna and Samriddhi have taken on the role of mentors, encouraging the children in their host homes to prioritise education.

In a moving initiative, they wake the kids up, help them get ready for school, and remind them that learning is the key to a brighter future. Their guidance comes from a place of genuine care and a deep belief in the power of education.

Actress Anita Hassanandani has built a deep emotional bond with the children she's living with in her host village home—kids who have lost their mother. Moved by their spirit, potential, and the challenges they face in pursuing education, she has even extended her support beyond the show. With their father still dealing with trauma, the elder brother has taken on the responsibility of the household.

In a heartfelt moment, while talking to the family, Anita Hassanandani said, 'If the kids ever need any help with their education, I’ll leave you my number. I truly want to support them and help in any way I can.'

While talking to Dolly, her housemate, Anita reflected on how it takes a different kind of strength and honesty to do that.

'In our own lives, we often end up prioritizing the most meaningless things; moments like these really hit differently,' she further added.

Meanwhile, Krishna Shroff sat down with the children at her host home to talk about the importance of education. Sharing a Inspiring message, she said 'You’re really lucky that your mother is making sure you get an education. Never be late for school, those hours are the most important. School should always be your top priority. That time will teach you more than just books, it will teach you about life. Girls in villages don’t always get this chance, so never take it for granted.'

Hosted by Rannvijay Singha, the show features 11 celebrity women including Anita Hassanandani, Aishwarya Khare, Krishna Shroff, Anjum Fakih, Dolly Javed, Erica Packard, Rameet Sandhu, Reha Sukheja, Sumukhi Suresh, and twin sisters Samriddhi and Surabhi Mehra. Stepping away from the glamorous city lives the contestants immerse themselves in the everyday life of a traditional Indian village, milking buffaloes, cooking on a chulha, chasing hens, and taking on chores that challenge their comfort zones and build resilience.

Set against the raw, inspiring backdrop of Bamuliya village in Madhya Pradesh, Chhoriyan Chali Gaon is much more than just a reality show. It is a journey of growth, connection, and transformation for its contestants.

Don't miss this upcoming episode of Chhoriyan Chali Gaon, airing at 9:30 PM exclusively on Zee TV.