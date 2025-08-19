Chhoriyan Chali Gaon Episode Update: Celebrities Turn Wedding Planners For Heartwarming Shaadi Special

New Delhi: Get ready for an emotional and vibrant episode tonight on Chhoriyan Chali Gaon, as the show transforms into a grand wedding celebration like never before. In this special episode, the celebrity contestants, Anita Hassanandani, Aishwarya Khare, Anjuum Faakih, Krishna Shroff, Dolly Javed, Erika Packard, Rameet Sandhu, Sumukhi Suresh, and the dynamic twin duo Surabhi-Samriddhi Mehra, step into the unexpected role of wedding planners.

Chhoriyan Chali Gaon: Episode Update

The episode kicks off with the Chhoriyan setting out on a heartfelt mission to find a couple from the village who, despite being married, never got to experience the joy of a traditional Indian wedding. As they meet villagers and hear emotional stories, the search becomes a touching journey filled with laughter, connection, and compassion.

Once the deserving couple is selected, the real challenge begins. From arranging the haldi and mehendi ceremonies to varmala and pheras, the Chhoriyan must recreate every wedding ritual with love and precision. They'll handle everything, from décor and outfits to food and entertainment, bringing together creativity, teamwork, and emotion to give the couple the wedding they always dreamed of.

For the couple, this isn’t just a celebration; it’s a second chance to live the magic of their big day. For the contestants, it’s a test of leadership, coordination, and heartfelt dedication. The gaon will come alive with music, colours, traditions, and genuine emotion as band, baaja, and baraati energy takes over.

Who will rise to the occasion and shine as the ultimate wedding planner? And who will find themselves struggling under pressure?

When and Where to Watch?

Tune in to witness this unique celebration of love and teamwork on Chhoriyan Chali Gaon, tonight at 10:00 PM, only on Zee TV!

