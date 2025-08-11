Chhoriyan Chali Gaon Episode Update: Divas Get Their Hands Dirty In The Ultimate Gobar Challenge!

New Delhi: The tasks in Zee TV's reality show Chhoriyan Chali Gaon are getting more interesting with each passing episode. In tonight's episode, contestants Anita Hassanandani, Aishwarya Khare, Anjum Fakih, Krishna Shroff, Dolly Javed, Erika Packard, Rameet Sandhu, Reha Sukheja, Sumukhi Suresh, and Surabhi & Samriddhi Mehra will face a challenge unlike anything they’ve done before working with gobar!

For the contestants, collecting fresh cow dung is completely out of their comfort zone. However, in Bamuliya village where they have recently moved every chore is rooted in tradition, and gobar isn’t just waste; it’s a valuable resource.

The girls are divided into two teams and given a simple yet authentically rural challenge: go into the village, collect fresh gobar, make "uple" (cow dung cakes), and stick them on the walls in the task area. As they set out, they search the village for gobar, and for most of them, it’s their first time handling it. The mix of hesitation, excitement, and curiosity makes the task all the more entertaining.

Along the way, the chhoriyan learn just how important gobar is in village life. Encouraged by the villagers, they roll up their sleeves, kneel on the ground, and get to work.

With freshly shaped uple in hand, the girls must slap and stick them onto the walls—just like it’s done in rural homes. But it’s far trickier than it looks: some uple slide right off, others miss the mark completely, and a few even land back on the chhoriyan! Still, they don’t give up and keep working hard towards the task.

By the end, the once-empty walls are covered in neat rows of uple—a proud display of teamwork and effort. Messy, fun, and full of first-time experiences, it’s a challenge the chhoriyan will never forget.

Who will stick the most uple and claim victory in Chhoriyan Chali Gaon?

About Chhoriyan Chali Gaon

Zee TV’s new primetime reality show Chhoriyan Chali Gaon premiered on August 3rd at 9 PM and airs daily at 9:30 PM. Blending real-life rural challenges with entertainment, the show features 11 celebrity women who leave behind their urban comforts to embrace life in a traditional Indian village.

Adapted from Zee Marathi’s hit format Jau Bai Gavat, the Hindi version is produced by Zee Studios and is part of the channel’s refreshed lineup under “Aapka Apna Zee TV.”

At its heart, the show is a social experiment where contestants live for 60 days without gadgets and with limited comforts, performing village tasks like milking cows, cooking on chulhas, and more. As they adapt to their new lifestyle, they also build strong connections with the villagers and with each other.

Hosted by Rannvijay Singha, the show captures the contrast between urban glam and rural grit, giving audiences a fresh, heartwarming dose of entertainment every night.