Chhoriyan Chali Gaon Episode Update: Divas Take On Bullock Cart Challenge — Who Will Take The Lead?

New Delhi: Chhoriyan Chali Gaon, Zee TV’s latest reality show, is grabbing eyeballs with its unique blend of rural challenges and celebrity drama. In tonight’s episode, the celebrity contestants - Anita Hassanandani, Aishwarya Khare, Anjum Fakih, Krishna Shroff, Dolly Javed, Erica Packard, Rameet Sandhu, Reha Sukheja, Sumukhi Suresh, and the twin influencers Samriddhi and Surabhi Mehra will take on the much-awaited Bullock Cart Challenge.

After days of adapting to rural life, the divas are now expected to show their desi mettle by navigating a traditional bullock cart through the village’s rugged terrain. From tackling bumpy roads and executing sharp U-turns, to stopping at makeshift traffic signals, loading supplies, and racing back to the finish line the challenge demands balance, speed, and control.

Before the task begins, the chhoriyan will receive guidance from villagers on how to handle the bullock cart. But once the whistle blows -it’s total mayhem! Expect wobbling carts, fallen supplies, and even bullocks stopping mid-race for a quick snack. It's set to be the funniest and most chaotic task yet.

But it’s not just about finishing — speed is everything. The fastest contestant will win the challenge, while the slowest may face consequences.

So, who will reign like a true gaon ki queen? Who will fumble under pressure? And who will be left eating dust?

Catch all the action in tonight’s high-stakes episode of Chhoriyan Chali Gaon, airing at 9:30 PM, only on Zee TV.

About Chhoriyan Chali Gaon

Chhoriyan Chali Gaon, Zee TV’s new primetime reality show, premiered on August 3rd at 9 PM, and airs daily at 9:30 PM. Blending real-life rural challenges with entertainment, the show features 11 celebrity women who leave behind their urban comforts to embrace life in a traditional Indian village.

Adapted from Zee Marathi’s hit format Jau Bai Gavat, this Hindi version is produced by Zee Studios and is part of the channel’s refreshed lineup under “Aapka Apna Zee TV.”

At its heart, the show is a social experiment, where the contestants live for 60 days without gadgets, limited comforts, and must perform village tasks like milking cows, cooking on chulhas, and more. As they adapt to their new lifestyle, they also build relationships with the villagers and each other.

Hosted by Rannvijay Singha, the show explores the contrast between urban glam and rural grit, giving audiences a fresh, heartwarming dose of entertainment every night.