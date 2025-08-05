Chhoriyan Chali Gaon Episode Update: Is Rameet Sandhu Already Ready To Quit? Find Out The Reason

New Delhi: A surprising and dramatic turn of events is set to unfold in tonight’s episode of Chhoriyan Chali Gaon, Zee TV’s high-energy rural reality show hosted by Rannvijay Singha.

In a shocking moment, Actress Anjuum Faakih nominates co-contestant Rameet Sandhu by pouring a full bucket of gobar (cow dung) over her. The incident is set to air in the upcoming episode tonight at 9:30 PM.

The show, which follows 11 well-known female celebrities as they adapt to the rigours of village life, has been gaining traction for its raw and unscripted portrayal of life away from city comforts. Contestants, including Anita Hassanandani, Krishna Shroff, Aishwarya Khare, Reha Sukheja, Sumukhi Suresh, Surabhi–Samriddhi Mehra (Chinki Minki), Dolly Javed, and Erika Packard, have traded urban luxuries for traditional village chores like milking cows, cooking on a chulha, and fetching water.

Tonight’s gobar moment marks a major turning point for Rameet Sandhu, who has had a particularly tough time adjusting to gaon life, having grown up in Dubai with little exposure to rural India. The unexpected nomination visibly shakes her. Within the very first week, she even considered leaving, as the chaotic nomination process and sudden loss of her usual comforts left her struggling not only with the physical demands of village life but also with an intense emotional turmoil.

Speaking about the moment, Rameet shares, ““It honestly took me a moment to process what had just happened. One second I was standing there, and the next, a bucket of gobar was on me. Coming from Dubai, I’ve never faced anything like this. I knew gaon life would be challenging, but I wasn’t prepared for how raw and emotionally confronting it would feel. I was heartbroken and devasted. But then I reminded myself why I came here to push my limits and grow. I realised that this discomfort is also a learning experience for me.”

With tensions rising and relationships being tested, Chhoriyan Chali Gaon promises even more twists in the days ahead. Don’t miss this explosive episode airing tonight at 9:30 PM, only on Zee TV.