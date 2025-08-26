Chhoriyan Chali Gaon Ganesh Chaturthi Special: Village Of Bamuliya Comes Alive With Devotion And Festivities

New Delhi: As India prepares to celebrate the auspicious festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, popular television show Chhoriyan Chali Gaon is set to present a heartfelt special episode that captures the spirit of devotion and togetherness. The entire village of Bamuliya will come alive with festive cheer, as chants of “Ganpati Bappa Morya” resonate through the streets, setting the stage for a celebration filled with blessings and unforgettable moments.

Chhoriyan Visit Villagers to Fulfill Heartfelt Wishes

In this special episode, the beloved Chhoriyan, Anita Hassanandani, Anjuum Faakih, Krishna Shroff, Dolly Javed, Erika Packard, Rameet Sandhu, and twins Surabhi and Samriddhi Mehra, will embark on a unique journey across the village. Accompanied by the ever-charming Mooshak Ji, they will visit the homes of villagers, hear their heartfelt wishes, and strive to turn these dreams into reality. From a child’s simple wish for a cricket bat to an elder’s desire for a harmonium, the Chhoriyan’s efforts promise to bring joy and hope to the community.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Also Read | ‘The Ba***ds Of Bollywood’ First Song Out: Aryan Khan Launches Beachy Track ‘Badli Si Hawa Hai’ - WATCH

A Moment of Gratitude and Giving Back

This episode also marks a special moment of gratitude, as the Chhoriyan give back to the people of Bamuliya who have stood by them throughout their journey. The emotional responses of the villagers as their wishes come true add a touching layer to the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities.

Actor Vipul Roy Joins as Host

Adding to the warmth and festive spirit of the episode, actor Vipul Roy joins as the host. His engaging presence will enhance the viewing experience, guiding the audience through moments of celebration, faith, and heartfelt connection.

This Ganesh Chaturthi, Chhoriyan Chali Gaon promises to deliver a celebration of faith and fulfillment like never before. Viewers can catch this special episode tonight at 10:00 PM on Zee TV.