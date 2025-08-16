Chhoriyan Chali Gaon Janmashtami Special Episode: Krishna Shroff Overcomes Stage Fright, Performs Shadow Dance

New Delhi: Zee TV's reality show Chhoriyan Chali Gaon is making the right kind of noise - all thanks to its unique concept and celeb line-up. During the recent Janmashtami celebrations in Bamuliya. Krishna Shroff, who opened up about her gripping stage fright and anxiety in the first week of the show, went from not being able to perform in front of an audience to finishing an entire Janmashtami special dance routine beautifully, in a week's span.

Krishna Shroff's Stage Fright

Krishna Shroff has openly talked about dealing with anxiety and stage fright in an effort to normalise it when she couldn't perform at the Basera. But this week she found herself face-to-face with her deepest fears when tasked with performing for the villagers. What started as a paralyzing anxiety transformed into an opportunity for personal growth, as Krishna pushed beyond her comfort zone to embrace the festive spirit of Lord Krishna's birthday celebrations.

Janmashtami Celebration On Chhoriyan Chali Gaon

With the help and motivation from one of the kids who was assigned to perform with her, Krishna Shroff performed shadow dance sequence along with her partner and even went on to say as much that she learnt so much from the boy. The performance saw Krishna dressed beautifully, saw her not just perform behind a screen for the initial part of the performance, but also come face-to-face with the audience, a feat that host Rannvijay Singha also congratulated her for.

It won her appreciation from the village community and her fellow contestants. Rannvijay even went on to compliment Krishna and said that her father Jackie Shroff now has both a Tiger (Shroff) and a Sherni.

"Bhidu ke paas ek Tiger toh hai hai. Lekin ab ek Sherni bhi hai," Rannvijay quipped. Krishna's journey from stage fright to stage triumph has become one of the most inspiring moments of the season, demonstrating the power of determination and also a full circle moment for the fitness icon and entrepreneur.