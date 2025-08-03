Chhoriyan Chali Gaon: Premiere Time, Format, And Cast Details- All You Need To Know

New Delhi: Chhoriyan Chali Gaon, a new reality show, is set to premiere today on 3rd August at 9 PM, airing daily from 9:30 PM onwards. The show blends entertainment with real-life challenges as 11 celebrity contestants from different walks of life step out of their comfort zones to embrace life in a rural Indian village.

The show is an adaptation of Zee Marathi’s format Jau Bai Gavat.

Zee TV’s new primetime reality show aims to take viewers back to their roots. Premiering on 3rd August at 9 PM and airing daily from 9:30 PM, the show features 11 celebrity contestants who leave behind their urban lifestyles to live in a village setting. Adapted from Zee Marathi’s format Jau Bai Gavat, this Hindi version is produced by Zee Studios and is part of the channel’s updated brand lineup under “Aapka Apna Zee TV.”

About Chhoriyan Chali Gaon

At the core of Chhoriyan Chali Gaon is a social experiment-style format where 11 modern, urban women exchange their fast-paced lives for a 60-day stay in a village. With no gadgets, minimal comforts, and rural tasks such as milking cows and cooking on chulhas, the participants adapt to a new lifestyle while forming connections with the villagers and each other.

The show is hosted by Rannvijay Singha and explores the cultural contrast between urban and rural India.

Cast and Premiere Date

The celebrity line-up includes Anita Hassanandani, Krishna Shroff, Aishwarya Khare, Sumukhi Suresh, Anjuum Faakih, Rameet Sandhu, Reha Sukheja, Erika Packard, Surabhi Mehra, Samriddhi Mehra, and Dolly Javed, each stepping away from their usual routines to experience life in an unfamiliar environment.

Chhoriyan Chali Gaon is set to premiere on 3rd August at 9 PM and will air daily at 9:30 PM on Zee TV.