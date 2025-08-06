Chhoriyan Chali Gaon: Rameet Sandhu’s Clever Hacks To Tackle Rural Life Win Hearts Online

New Delhi: Chhoriyan Chali Gaon, the recently launched reality show, has already taken viewers on a unique and refreshing journey rooted in the essence of Indian rural life. Hosted by Rannvijay Singha, the show features 11 spirited celebrity women- Anita Hassanandani, Aishwarya Khare, Anjuum Faakih, Krishna Shroff, Dolly Javed, Erica Packard, Rameet Sandhu, Reha Sukheja, Sumukhi Suresh, and the twin duo Samriddhi and Surabhi Mehra (Chinki-Minki) as they trade their fast-paced urban lives for the simplicity and challenges of gaon life.

With no gadgets or modern comforts, the contestants are pushed to their limits-milking cows, cooking on a chulha, and handling daily chores amidst the raw and unpredictable nature of rural living.

Rameet Sandhu’s Jugaad Moments Go Viral

UK-based singer and actor Rameet Sandhu walked into Chhoriyan Chali Gaon straight from a structured, modern lifestyle into the rugged simplicity of rural India. And while culture shock was inevitable, Rameet’s creative thinking has quickly become the talk of the internet.

After the grand premiere, the contestants were welcomed by villagers and taken to their assigned homes—where the real test began. In the upcoming episodes, viewers will see Rameet using her quick wit to navigate village life with quirky, practical hacks.

When she discovered that footwear wasn’t allowed inside village homes, Rameet wrapped her feet in plastic bags to protect them from dirt and injuries. Later, when insects became a nighttime nuisance, she used her dupatta as a makeshift macchardani (mosquito net) for a good night’s sleep.

Rameet shared, “I have a habit of wearing slippers at home. When I found out I couldn’t wear them inside the village houses, I was like ‘Okay… now what?’ Then it struck me—if I can’t wear chappals, I’ll make my own! I wrapped my feet in plastic bags like makeshift footwear, and to my surprise, it actually worked.

And at night, when the insects refused to leave me alone, my dupatta became my quick-fix macchardani. Life in the gaon pushes me out of my comfort zone every single day, but it’s also teaching me to think on my feet—literally! I’m ready to take on whatever challenge comes next.”

As tasks get tougher in the coming days, all eyes are on how the rest of the contestants adapt to the raw realities of gaon life—will they thrive or struggle to cope?

Chhoriyan Chali Gaon airs daily at 9:30 PM on Zee TV.