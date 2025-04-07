New Delhi: The iconic crime thriller show CID made a comeback after 6 years with its second season on Sony and started streaming simultaneously on Netflix from 22 February 2025. One of the longest-running TV shows went off the air in October 2018, wrapping up a successful 20-year run. Actors, who worked on the show, became household names - and rightly so for their power-packed performances.

Social media has been abuzz with debate over CID's lead actor Shivaji Satam aka ACP Pradyuman's character being dead on the show. The recent episode of CID showed the team trying to capture the dreaded criminal Barboza (Tigmanshu Dhulia), who traps ACP and from what looks like in the show, kills him in an explosion. The death was not shown on-screen, with many wondering that the character might return.

However, the channel shared an image of ACP Pradyuman on Instagram with the words, “In the loving memory of ACP Pradyuman… A loss that will never be forgotten." The image graphic read: ‘End of an era. ACP Pradyuman (1998-2025)’.

After this post went viral, several fans blasted the makers for ending the iconic character of ACP like this. Many commented on the timeline, and now the channel has deleted the post.

Meanwhile, in an interview with Bombay Times, Shivaji Satam addressed the reports claiming that ACP Pradyuman was killed off in CID's most recent episode. "The actor said, "I have no clue about this. I have taken a break for some time, and the makers know what lies ahead in the show. I have learnt to take everything in my stride, and if my track is over, I am okay with it. However, I have not been told whether my track is over or not! As of now, I am not shooting for the show."

CID, created by BP Singh and produced by Singh and Pradeep Uppoor, has aired on Sony TV since 1998.