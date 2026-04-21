Citadel Season 2 release date: When and where to watch Priyanka Chopra’s spy thriller

Mumbai: The makers of Priyanka Chopra's action-packed series "Citadel" have announced the premiere date for the eagerly-awaited season two of the show.

Unveiling the action-packed official trailer, Prime Video announced that all the episodes of season two will be released on the OTT platform on May 6, 2026. The show will reach more than 240 countries and territories across the globe.

Sharing the preview and new release date on social media, the makers wrote, "New team. New mission. New season of Citadel. Only on Prime Video May 6. (sic)"

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The spy thriller shares the journey of Mason Kane (Played by Richard Madden), Nadia Sinh (Played by Priyanka Chopra), and Bernard Orlick (Played by Stanley Tucci) – the elite operatives of a legendary agency destroyed by Manticore, a ruthless network backed by the world’s most powerful families.

As a new threat emerges, the three are called back into action. They have been tasked with recruiting a team of skilled new operatives to launch a globe-spanning mission to stop a conspiracy that could reshape humanity.

The new season will see some familiar faces from the original season such as Lesley Manville and Ashleigh Cummings. Th show enjoys an ensemble cast featuring Jack Reynor as Hutch, Matt Berry as Franke Sharpe, and Lina El Arabi as Celine.

The cast will also include some new faces like Merle Dandridge, Gabriel Leone, and Rayna Vallandingham.



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Backed by Amazon MGM Studios and the Russo Brothers’ AGBO, "Citadel" is executive produced by Anthony Russo, Angela Russo-Otstot, and Scott Nemes for AGBO.

With David Weil serving as showrunner, director, and executive producer, Joe Russo and Greg Yaitanes are also on board the team as directors.

Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, Jeff Pinkner, and Scott Rosenberg serve as executive producers for Midnight Radio, alongside Chris Castaldi, Debra James, Newton Thomas Sigel, Bryan Oh, Natalie Laine Williams, David J. Rosen, and Patrick Moran.