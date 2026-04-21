Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3039768https://zeenews.india.com/television/citadel-season-2-release-date-when-and-where-to-watch-priyanka-chopra-s-spy-thriller-3039768.html
NewsEntertainmentTelevisionCitadel Season 2 release date: When and where to watch Priyanka Chopra’s spy thriller
CITADEL

Citadel Season 2 release date: When and where to watch Priyanka Chopra’s spy thriller

Priyanka Chopra Jonas returns as elite spy  Nadia Sinh in the second season of  Citadel.
 

|Last Updated: Apr 21, 2026, 11:39 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Citadel Season 2 release date: When and where to watch Priyanka Chopra’s spy thriller(Source: Instagram)

Mumbai: The makers of Priyanka Chopra's action-packed series "Citadel" have announced the premiere date for the eagerly-awaited season two of the show. 

Unveiling the action-packed official trailer, Prime Video announced that all the episodes of season two will be released on the OTT platform on May 6, 2026. The show will reach more than 240 countries and territories across the globe.

Sharing the preview and new release date on social media, the makers wrote, "New team. New mission. New season of Citadel. Only on Prime Video May 6. (sic)"

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Citadel (@citadelonprime)

The spy thriller shares the journey of Mason Kane (Played by Richard Madden), Nadia Sinh (Played by Priyanka Chopra), and Bernard Orlick (Played by Stanley Tucci) – the elite operatives of a legendary agency destroyed by Manticore, a ruthless network backed by the world’s most powerful families. 

As a new threat emerges, the three are called back into action. They have been tasked with recruiting a team of skilled new operatives to launch a globe-spanning mission to stop a conspiracy that could reshape humanity.

The new season will see some familiar faces from the original season such as Lesley Manville and Ashleigh Cummings. Th show enjoys an ensemble cast featuring Jack Reynor as Hutch, Matt Berry as Franke Sharpe, and Lina El Arabi as Celine.

The cast will also include some new faces like Merle Dandridge, Gabriel Leone, and Rayna Vallandingham. 
 

Also Read: `TIME 100 list: Vikas Khanna calls honour ‘proud moment for Indian cuisine’; Priyanka Chopra Jonas among first to congratulate

Backed by Amazon MGM Studios and the Russo Brothers’ AGBO, "Citadel" is executive produced by Anthony Russo, Angela Russo-Otstot, and Scott Nemes for AGBO.

With David Weil serving as showrunner, director, and executive producer, Joe Russo and Greg Yaitanes are also on board the team as directors.

Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, Jeff Pinkner, and Scott Rosenberg serve as executive producers for Midnight Radio, alongside Chris Castaldi, Debra James, Newton Thomas Sigel, Bryan Oh, Natalie Laine Williams, David J. Rosen, and Patrick Moran. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Abhishek Sharma
IPL 2026: Abhishek's century powers SRH to third spot with 47-run win over DC
US-Iran talks in Pakistan
No delegation sent to Islamabad; Iran-US talks in doubt as Tehran holds back
Daadi Ki Shaadi
Neetu Kapoor’s wedding twist shakes Kapil Sharma’s story in Daadi Ki Shaadi
citadel
Citadel Season 2 release date: When and where to watch Priyanka's spy thriller
Delhi schools
Delhi schools to mandatory implement ‘water bells’ every hour: Know guidelines
United Nations
UN under fire for ‘selective silence’ and anti-India bias amid Global conflict
Raja Shivaji
Raja Shivaji: Who was Saibai Bhonsale?
IMD heatwave
IMD forecasts severe heatwave for northwestern and central regions of India
Pahalgam terror attack 2025
How Pahalgam attack, Operation Sindoor changed India’s anti-terror strategy
evening outfits
Chic Party Wear Dresses For Womens On Myntra