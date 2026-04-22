Citadel Season 2 trailer: Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden are back for a high-stakes mission - release date out

Citadel Season 2 trailer out: Citadel is finally returning for its second season after a three-year hiatus and the shelving of two planned spinoffs. Nadia Sinh and Mason Kane are back as a spy team on a greater mission, despite not burying the hatchet, in the trailer of Citadel season 2. The high-action trailer was unveiled by Prime Video on Tuesday, along with the announcement that the series will premiere on May 6. The trailer hints higher stakes and a more adrenaline-charged ride. The series stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Richard Madden, and Stanley Tucci in lead roles, with Jack Reynor recently added in a recurring role.

The trailer shows Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci) safeguarding himself from enemies when an agent (Jack Reynor) decides to team up with him. For a greater mission, Orlick reunites Nadia (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) and Mason (Richard Madden) again along with a few other agents, although the two lead agents have still not resolved their conflicts.

Watch the trailer here:

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Joe Russo has helmed the second season, besides serving as an executive producer alongside Anthony Russo. Rahul Kohli, Matt Berry, Merle Dandridge, Gabriel Leone, and Rayna Vallandingham, among others, are also a part of the series' cast.

Richard and Priyanka in high-octane action avatar

Richard and Priyanka star as Citadel agents Mason Kane and Nadia Sinh. After uncovering the sinister organisation Manticore, led by the ruthless Dahlia (Lesley Manville), Kane suffers a catastrophic incident in the first season. Eight years later, Kane has assumed a new identity, Kyle Conroy, with his memories erased. However, his quiet life is disrupted when a former colleague (Stanley Tucci) reaches out for his assistance.

David Weil is also an executive producer and the showrunner of Citadel, an Amazon MGM Studios production. Citadel serves as a springboard for multiple series in different nations that will have some connection in terms of story and characters. An Italian show titled Citadel: Diana and an Indian one, Citadel: Honey Bunny, premiered previously on the streamer.

About Citadel

Returning cast members this season include Lesley Manville and Ashleigh Cummings, alongside an expanded ensemble cast featuring Jack Reynor as Hutch, Matt Berry as Franke Sharpe, and Lina El Arabi as Celine. Other notable additions include Merle Dandridge, Gabriel Leone, and Rayna Vallandingham.

From Amazon, MGM Studios, and the Russo Brothers' AGBO, Citadel is executive produced by Anthony Russo, Angela Russo-Otstot, and Scott Nemes for AGBO, with David Weil serving as showrunner, director, and executive producer. Joe Russo and Greg Yaitanes also serve as directors in addition to executive producers.