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Crime Patrol - Crime Ka Current season to premiere today; Ajay Devgn calls show an 'eye-opener'

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn is set to host the new edition of Crime Patrol, titled Crime Ka Current Season, emphasising that the real-life crime series serves as a crucial eye-opener for audiences.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 31, 2026, 12:49 PM IST|Updated: Aug 31, 2026, 12:49 PM IST
Crime Patrol - Crime Ka Current season to premiere today; Ajay Devgn calls show an 'eye-opener'
Image Credit: Instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Crime Patrol - Crime Ka Current season to premiere today; Ajay Devgn calls show an 'eye-opener'
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