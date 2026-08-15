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  • /Declassified: Operation Sindoor: NSA Ajit Doval reveals PM Modi’s first questions after Pahalgam Attack in new docuseries

Declassified: Operation Sindoor: NSA Ajit Doval reveals PM Modi’s first questions after Pahalgam Attack in new docuseries

In his first on-camera interview for Declassified: Operation Sindoor, NSA Ajit Doval revealed how PM Narendra Modi immediately demanded the identity of the Pahalgam attackers upon landing in India, praising intelligence agencies for swiftly pinpointing the perpetrators before launching the May 2025 military strikes.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 15, 2026, 03:02 PM IST|Updated: Aug 15, 2026, 03:02 PM IST
Declassified: Operation Sindoor: NSA Ajit Doval reveals PM Modi’s first questions after Pahalgam Attack in new docuseries
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Declassified: Operation Sindoor: NSA Ajit Doval reveals PM Modi’s first questions after Pahalgam Attack in new docuseries
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