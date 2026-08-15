/Declassified: Operation Sindoor: NSA Ajit Doval reveals PM Modi’s first questions after Pahalgam Attack in new docuseries

Recalling his interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the Pahalgam terror attack, Ajit Doval said in the documentary, "Prime Minister returned. Foreign Secretary had come to receive him. Then at the airport itself, he had a meeting. First he wanted to know all the facts, and then his first question to me was, 'Who has done it?, 'Who is this Boss? We should be very keen on who the perpetrators are. I want it immediately'."