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Declassified Operation Sindoor web-series: Release date, OTT platform & more details

Declassified: Operation Sindoor web series release date: The gripping docuseries offers an insider look at the tactical manoeuvres and seamless military coordination behind India's response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

Edited ByAhana Tiwari
Published: Aug 15, 2026, 01:50 PM IST|Updated: Aug 15, 2026, 01:50 PM IST
Declassified Operation Sindoor web-series: Release date, OTT platform & more details
Image Credit: file photo

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

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