Declassified Operation Sindoor web-series: Release date, OTT platform & more details

Independence Day 2026: Coinciding with India’s 80th Independence Day, Warner Bros. Discovery is set to launch an explosive two-part docuseries titled Declassified: Operation Sindoor. The series offers an inside look at the high-stakes planning, multi-force coordination, and tactical execution behind India's decisive military response following the Pahalgam terror attack.
Here is everything you need to know about the release date, streaming details, and key highlights of the documentary.
Declassified: Operation Sindoor will premiere on August 15, 2026, from 9 PM to 11 PM. Viewers can watch the two-part special on television via Discovery Channel India or stream it online exclusively on discovery+.
At the heart of the docuseries is National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, who speaks publicly about Operation Sindoor for the very first time. Revealing the core directive behind the mission, Doval highlights that the primary objective was to neutralise terrorist camps linked to the Pahalgam attack while delivering an unmistakable message about India's willingness to respond decisively to threats.
The first episode traces the immediate aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, uncovering how intelligence agencies and armed forces personnel assembled critical data. From real-time surveillance and target identification to conducting rigorous mock drills for multiple scenarios, Part 1 highlights a blueprint focused on maximum precision with minimal civilian and military risk.
Part 2 transitions from war-room strategy to battlefield execution. Highlighting seamless coordination across the Indian Army, Indian Navy, and Indian Air Force, this episode relies on dynamic, first-hand accounts of real-time decisions made on the ground as the strikes unfolded to complete the mission.
Co-directed by Prabhu Asgaonkar and Manika Berry, the production leverages unprecedented access to deliver an authentic narrative grounded in first-person accounts.
Arjun Nohwar, Managing Director (India & South Asia) at Warner Bros. Discovery, noted that the project anchors a new factual storytelling franchise intended to bring viewers closer to recent military history. To mark the premiere, Discovery launched a nationwide 360-degree campaign featuring crimson-red projections inspired by sindoor across prominent locations, including Mumbai’s Sea Link and WeWork BKC.
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