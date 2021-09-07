You can't lie on KBC, Amitabh Bachchan tells Deepika, asks Farah to treat him with 'biryani'

New Delhi: The upcoming episode of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' will host Deepika Padukone and Farah Khan as celebrity guests. In a new teaser of the episode, released by the makers, host Amitabh Bachchan revealed that Deepika eats in every three minutes. He went on to disclose further that she offered him anything, ever from her box, on the sets.

In the promo from the upcoming episode, Amitabh is seen telling the audience how Deepika eats a snack every three minutes. "Harr teen minute pe inka aadmi aata hai, donge mein… and yeh bas khaana shuru kareti thi. Kabhi itna nai hua ki Amit ji aap kuch lenge? Bilkul nai (Every third minute, her guy would come in, bringing a dish. It never occurred to her to offer me some food too. Never),” he said on the show.

Shocked at the allegation, Deepika said that it wasn't true as Big B used to come to her looking at her tiffin and wipe it clear every time. To this, Amitabh warned her that lying on KBC 13 is strictly prohibited.

When Farah proded Deepika on the issue, Big B took her case too and questioned her why she never offered him her famous 'biryani' ever on the sets. "Sir dekho aap vegetarian ho aur humare ghar mein vegetarian biryani jaisi koi cheez banti hi nahi hai (Sir look, you are a vegetarian and at our house we do not serve any such thing as a veg biryani)," she said.

Amitabh asked her if she thinks there is no such thing as a vegetarian biryani. "Sir usko vegetable pulav kehte hai, biryani nahi (Sir, it is actually vegetable pulav, not biryani)," Farah replied.

Offended with the reply, Big B asks the show's team to arrange for his car as he wants to leave the place. (Ae gaadi mangwao mujhe jaana hai yahan se.) The interesting banter between the trio continued!

Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan are collaborating on two projects together. They will feature in the Hindi remake of Hollywood film 'The Intern' and will also be seen together in Nag Ashwin's sci-fi film, tentatively titled 'Project K', with Prabhas as the leading man. The two have previously worked together in 'Piku'.

The special episode of KBC 13 featuring Deepika-Farah will air this Friday.