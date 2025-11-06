New Delhi: Delhi Crime is a police procedural crime drama television series written and directed by Richie Mehta. Emmy-winning series Delhi Crime first season was set in the aftermath of the 2012 Delhi gang rape and the second season focused on the Chaddi Baniyan Gang. Netflix has announced Delhi Crime Season 3 with Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal and Rajesh Tailang returning as the original cast.

Delhi Crime Season 3 Trailer

The much-awaited Delhi Crime Season 3 trailer shows Shefali Shah returning to duty as the no-nonsense DCP Vartika Chaturvedi. The plot focusses on human trafficking angle with Vartika telling her team about a shipment of 30 young girls who were being trafficked to Delhi. How the investigation unfolds and mystery deepens is what makes it edgy. It also introduces Huma Qureshi as the 'Badi didi' who is touted as the mastermind behind the operation. Talking about her role at the trailer launch, Huma said, "I think this was my career's darkest, most disgusting character ever-and I say that in the best way possible," Huma admitted. "It's the worst character I've ever played, but I had a great time. When you're playing a dark character, there are no rules. You can do anything, and that's exactly what I did," quoted NDTV.

Delhi Crime Season 3: When And Where To Watch

Delhi Crime Season 3 is slated to stream on Netflix from November 13, 2025. In 2020, it won the International Emmy Award for Best Drama Series and in 2023 it earned Shefali Shah a nomination for Best Actress.

It also stars Rajesh Tailang, Rasika Dugal, Sayani Gupta, Mita Vashisht, Anshumaan Pushkar, and Kelly Dorji in impactful roles.