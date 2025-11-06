Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2980645https://zeenews.india.com/television/delhi-crime-season-3-trailer-out-when-where-to-watch-shefali-shahs-spine-chilling-thriller-2980645.html
NewsEntertainmentTelevision
DELHI CRIME SEASON 3

Delhi Crime Season 3: Trailer Out; When & Where To Watch Shefali Shah's Spine-Chilling Thriller

Delhi Crime Season 3 Trailer: The much-awaited Delhi Crime Season 3 trailer shows Shefali Shah returning to duty as the no-nonsense DCP Vartika Chaturvedi. 

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Nov 06, 2025, 10:59 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Delhi Crime Season 3: Trailer Out; When & Where To Watch Shefali Shah's Spine-Chilling Thriller

New Delhi: Delhi Crime is a police procedural crime drama television series written and directed by Richie Mehta. Emmy-winning series Delhi Crime first season was set in the aftermath of the 2012 Delhi gang rape and the second season focused on the Chaddi Baniyan Gang. Netflix has announced Delhi Crime Season 3 with Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal and Rajesh Tailang returning as the original cast.

Delhi Crime Season 3 Trailer

The much-awaited Delhi Crime Season 3 trailer shows Shefali Shah returning to duty as the no-nonsense DCP Vartika Chaturvedi. The plot focusses on human trafficking angle with Vartika telling her team about a shipment of 30 young girls who were being trafficked to Delhi. How the investigation unfolds and mystery deepens is what makes it edgy. It also introduces Huma Qureshi as the 'Badi didi' who is touted as the mastermind behind the  operation. Talking about her role at the trailer launch, Huma said, "I think this was my career's darkest, most disgusting character ever-and I say that in the best way possible," Huma admitted. "It's the worst character I've ever played, but I had a great time. When you're playing a dark character, there are no rules. You can do anything, and that's exactly what I did," quoted NDTV.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Delhi Crime Season 3: When And Where To Watch

Delhi Crime Season 3 is slated to stream on Netflix from November 13, 2025. In 2020, it won the  International Emmy Award for Best Drama Series and in 2023 it earned Shefali Shah a nomination for Best Actress.

It also stars Rajesh Tailang, Rasika Dugal, Sayani Gupta, Mita Vashisht, Anshumaan Pushkar, and Kelly Dorji in impactful roles.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Ritika Handoo

Associate News Editor - Entertainment

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Earrings
Bridal Earrings to Elevate Your Look This Grand Wedding Gala 2025
Greater Bangladesh Map
Battle Plan? Yunus Presents Turkey Bangladesh Map Featuring India’s Assam
sarees
Sarees for Brides to Shine at the Grand Wedding Gala 2025!
Jammu and Kashmir
Fresh Snowfall Revives Tourism In Kashmir: Tourists Call It Magical
Pakistan
Six Months After Op Sindoor, Pak-Backed Terror Groups Plan Attack: Reports
ethnic gown
Gowns for Brides This Grand Wedding Gala Season
Zohran Mamdani
Meet Zohran Mamdani, New York’s Youngest Mayor Ever, Inspired By Nehru
eye makeup
Best Eyeliners To Elevate Your Eye – Grand Wedding Gala Sale on Myntra
jewellery set
Jewellery Sets for Brides to Shine at the Grand Wedding Sale 2025!
Maxi skirts
Elegant Maxi Skirts For Every Occasion – Grand Wedding Gala Sale on Myntra