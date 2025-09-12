Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Set To Become 2025’s Biggest Non-Indian Film Opening, Creates History With Record-Breaking Advance Sales

New Delhi: Just hours before the release of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle, the Japanese animated dark fantasy action film has already created history.

Infinity Castle has claimed the title of the biggest non-Hollywood grosser in India and is on its way to becoming the biggest non-Indian anime film ever released in the country.

According to trade website Sacnilk, the Haruo Sotozaki directorial has raked in an estimated Rs 14–15 crore for its opening day through advance sales alone. Pre-sales for the entire opening weekend are reported to be around Rs 25 crore gross. Apart from this, the film made history by becoming the first anime movie in India to premiere with 5 AM shows.

The film is also set to achieve one of the biggest opening weekends for a non-Indian film this year in India.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Collection Prediction

Industry trackers predict that Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle will record an opening of Rs 18–20 crore in India. The movie has been released in the original Japanese language, along with dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and English, significantly expanding its reach across regions.

According to reports, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle sold tickets worth over Rs 10 crore gross on opening day alone, and is now expected to touch Rs 15 crore. Sacnilk further stated that the film has already sold over 500,000 tickets on the ticketing platform BookMyShow.

About Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle

Helmed by Haruo Sotozaki, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is based on the popular Infinity Castle arc from Koyoharu Gotouge’s Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga series (2016–2020). The story follows the Demon Slayer Corps as they are drawn into the Infinity Castle, where Tanjiro, Nezuko, and the Hashira face terrifying Upper Rank demons in a desperate fight marking the beginning of the final battle against Muzan Kibutsuji.