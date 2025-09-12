Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2958805https://zeenews.india.com/television/demon-slayer-infinity-castle-set-to-become-2025-s-biggest-non-indian-film-opening-creates-history-with-record-breaking-advance-sales-2958805.html
NewsEntertainmentTelevision
DEMON SLAYER: INFINITY CASTLE

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Set To Become 2025’s Biggest Non-Indian Film Opening, Creates History With Record-Breaking Advance Sales

Japanese anime movie Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle was released in India on September 12, 2025, and has set new box office records with massive advance bookings. 

Written By Srujani Mohinta|Last Updated: Sep 12, 2025, 12:25 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Set To Become 2025’s Biggest Non-Indian Film Opening, Creates History With Record-Breaking Advance Sales(Source: IMDB)

New Delhi: Just hours before the release of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle, the Japanese animated dark fantasy action film has already created history.

Infinity Castle has claimed the title of the biggest non-Hollywood grosser in India and is on its way to becoming the biggest non-Indian anime film ever released in the country.

According to trade website Sacnilk, the Haruo Sotozaki directorial has raked in an estimated Rs 14–15 crore for its opening day through advance sales alone. Pre-sales for the entire opening weekend are reported to be around Rs 25 crore gross. Apart from this, the film made history by becoming the first anime movie in India to premiere with 5 AM shows.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Also Read: Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Advance Booking Shatters Indian Box Office Records, Opens 5 AM Shows In India

The film is also set to achieve one of the biggest opening weekends for a non-Indian film this year in India.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Collection Prediction

Industry trackers predict that Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle will record an opening of Rs 18–20 crore in India. The movie has been released in the original Japanese language, along with dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and English, significantly expanding its reach across regions.

According to reports, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle sold tickets worth over Rs 10 crore gross on opening day alone, and is now expected to touch Rs 15 crore. Sacnilk further stated that the film has already sold over 500,000 tickets on the ticketing platform BookMyShow.

Also Read: Demon Slayer All Seasons, Movie Recap: Essential Highlights To Know Before Infinity Castle Releases In India

About Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle

Helmed by Haruo Sotozaki, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is based on the popular Infinity Castle arc from Koyoharu Gotouge’s Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga series (2016–2020). The story follows the Demon Slayer Corps as they are drawn into the Infinity Castle, where Tanjiro, Nezuko, and the Hashira face terrifying Upper Rank demons in a desperate fight marking the beginning of the final battle against Muzan Kibutsuji.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Srujani Mohinta

Srujani Mohinta is a Sub-editor at Zee’s Entertainment Desk. A sociology student with a keen interest in films, she brings critical thinking and analytical depth to her writing on movies and Bollyw... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK