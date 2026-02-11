Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3015764https://zeenews.india.com/television/desi-bling-on-netflix-meet-ultra-rich-cast-streaming-details-fans-reaction-on-dubai-bling-s-desi-version-3015764.html
NewsEntertainmentTelevisionDesi Bling on Netflix: Meet ultra rich cast, streaming details & fans reaction on Dubai Bling’s desi version
DESI BLING

Desi Bling on Netflix: Meet ultra rich cast, streaming details & fans reaction on Dubai Bling’s desi version

Desi Bling on Netflix: Desi Bling trailer became the talking point on social media when Satish Sanpal’s wife, Tabinda Sanpal, said, "Satish loves buying gold. He buys me 3 kilos of gold every year."

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Feb 11, 2026, 11:13 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Desi Bling on Netflix: Meet ultra rich cast, streaming details & fans reaction on Dubai Bling’s desi versionPic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The streaming giant Netflix recently announced a new reality show called 'Desi Bling', which is a spin-off of the famous show 'Dubai Bling' - giving a sneak-peek into the lives of the ultra rich and famous living in Dubai. This time in 'Desi Bling', the audience will get to know some rich Indians living a suave life in Dubai. 

Desi Bling on Netflix: Cast, streaming details

While Netflix has not confirmed the streaming date of the show yet, it's teaser only was enough to make noise on social media. It will be on the lines of Dubai Bling, showcasing the high and mighty glamourous lives of the cast members including actors Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash, astrologer Janvee Gaurr, and Rizwan Sajan of Danube Group and Satish Sanpal, the founder of Anax Holding.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

The show will put focus not just on their wealth but also personal life, relationships, among other things. 

Desi Bling Trailer: Fans Reactions

Several users and Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi fans thronged the comments section and wrote: Self-made people stand out in a crowd. They have a different charm and confidence altogether, and you can see it clearly! @tejasswiprakash

Another one said: Teju girl you're looking absolute diva darling

Desi Bling trailer became the talking point on social media when Satish Sanpal’s wife, Tabinda Sanpal, said, "Satish loves buying gold. He buys me 3 kilos of gold every year."

Many people reacted to the statement and calculated the amount of wealth they have. Tabinda Sanpal is from Britain and is of Pakistani descent. The couple has a one-year-old daughter named Isabella. 

In 2025, Satish Sanpal was in news for gifting his daughter a custom pink Rolls-Royce, which broke the internet. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Ritika Handoo

Associate News Editor - Entertainment

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Pakistan
T20 World Cup 2026: Farhan, Usman Tariq lead Pakistan to 32-run win over USA
Sri Lanka
Huge blow to co-hosts Sri Lanka: Star all-rounder ruled out of T20 WC 2026
US-India
India as key US supply chain hub to bypass China, says USTR Greer
'H-1B visa programme
US lawmaker introduces bill to eliminate H-1B visa programme by 2027
India vs Namibia
Delhi Metro extends services for India vs Namibia T20 World Cup match
New Zealand vs UAE
T20 World Cup 2026: Seifert, Allen power New Zealand to thumping win over UAE
Pakistan Navy Chief Malaysia Visit
As PM Modi lands in Malaysia, disturbed Pak sends naval chief to Kuala Lumpur
US Greenland Controversy
US Vice President JD Vance revives Trump's Greenland annexation bid
General M M Naravane
Unpublished or Leaked? Row over General Naravane’s memoir | Explained
IND vs NAM
India's predicted playing XI for T20 World Cup 2026 match against Namibia