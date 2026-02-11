Desi Bling on Netflix: Meet ultra rich cast, streaming details & fans reaction on Dubai Bling’s desi version

New Delhi: The streaming giant Netflix recently announced a new reality show called 'Desi Bling', which is a spin-off of the famous show 'Dubai Bling' - giving a sneak-peek into the lives of the ultra rich and famous living in Dubai. This time in 'Desi Bling', the audience will get to know some rich Indians living a suave life in Dubai.

Desi Bling on Netflix: Cast, streaming details

While Netflix has not confirmed the streaming date of the show yet, it's teaser only was enough to make noise on social media. It will be on the lines of Dubai Bling, showcasing the high and mighty glamourous lives of the cast members including actors Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash, astrologer Janvee Gaurr, and Rizwan Sajan of Danube Group and Satish Sanpal, the founder of Anax Holding.

The show will put focus not just on their wealth but also personal life, relationships, among other things.

Desi Bling Trailer: Fans Reactions

Several users and Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi fans thronged the comments section and wrote: Self-made people stand out in a crowd. They have a different charm and confidence altogether, and you can see it clearly! @tejasswiprakash

Another one said: Teju girl you're looking absolute diva darling

Desi Bling trailer became the talking point on social media when Satish Sanpal’s wife, Tabinda Sanpal, said, "Satish loves buying gold. He buys me 3 kilos of gold every year."

Many people reacted to the statement and calculated the amount of wealth they have. Tabinda Sanpal is from Britain and is of Pakistani descent. The couple has a one-year-old daughter named Isabella.

In 2025, Satish Sanpal was in news for gifting his daughter a custom pink Rolls-Royce, which broke the internet.