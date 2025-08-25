Dhanashree Verma, Kubbra Sait, Kiku Sharda To Take Part In Reality Show 'Rise And Fall'

Mumbai: A new reality show 'Rise And Fall' is all set to be released in September.



Former BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover will be taking on the host's mantle. On Monday, the makers dropped the first promo, introducing the first four out of 16 contestants. The revealed names include Arjun Bijlani, Dhanashree Verma, Kubbra Sait, and Kiku Sharda.

The promo sets the tone for the brutal divide between two starkly opposite worlds in Rise And Fall - the Rulers and the Workers. The Rulers bask in luxury inside a lavish penthouse, while the Workers grind in a bare-basics basement, fighting tooth and nail to rise to the top. Between broken trust, shifting alliances, and shocking revelations, the real drama begins when those below rise and those above fall, as per a press note.



Making his debut as a host, Ashneer Grover said, "Rise And Fall is amongst the most captivating reality show concepts worldwide. Being a follower of reality shows, I think the division of contestants into haves and have nots brings a never experienced before dimension to reality shows in India. What excites me the most is the show's unpredictability, where power flips in seconds and no one can guess who'll be on top tomorrow. The clashes, the hustle, and the drama make it unmissable. Hosting this show is like sitting front row to the biggest power game India has ever seen, and trust me, viewers are not ready for what's coming."



Arjun also expressed his excitement. "I've hosted, I've acted, but nothing prepares you for a show like this. It is a completely new ballgame. Rise And Fall is raw and real -- there's no hiding behind a character. Every choice you make can push you to the penthouse or drop you to the basement. That unpredictability is what is what hooked me," Arjun said.



Sharing her thoughts, Dhanashree Verma added, "The contrast between the Rulers and Workers is so striking. As someone who's built her journey step by step, I connected instantly with the hustler spirit. This show challenges you not just physically, but mentally and emotionally. It's a once-in-a-lifetime experience."



The show will begin from 6th September on Amazon MX Player.