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  • /Did you know ex Bigg Boss contestant Archana Gautam played a dead body in hit TV show ‘CID’ for Rs 3000?

Did you know ex Bigg Boss contestant Archana Gautam played a dead body in hit TV show ‘CID’ for Rs 3000?

For the uninitiated, Archana Gautam rose to nationwide fame after participating in 'Bigg Boss 16'.

Published: Jun 20, 2026, 01:07 PM IST|Updated: Jun 20, 2026, 01:07 PM IST
Did you know ex Bigg Boss contestant Archana Gautam played a dead body in hit TV show ‘CID’ for Rs 3000?
Image Credit: Pic Courtesy: File Photo/IANS

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