/Did you know ex Bigg Boss contestant Archana Gautam played a dead body in hit TV show ‘CID’ for Rs 3000?

(People often think that everything is very easy in this industry, that you get work overnight. But that's not true. In fact, most people don't know the real struggles I've gone through. My third television show was CID, where I played the role of a dead body, and I was paid ₹3,000 a day. I still remember the senior actors on set checking my eyes while I lay there pretending to be lifeless. I wasn't used to playing a corpse, of course, so it was quite an experience! I've done all of that. Looking back, I feel I've worked really hard, taking on many small roles across several television serials before reaching where I am today)