Kousalya Kharthika

Differently-abled Kousalya Kharthika wins Rs 1 cr on KBC Tamil

Kousalya Kharthika, 31, hails from Madurai, suffers from speech and hearing impairment and communicates through vibrations and lip-reading.

Differently-abled Kousalya Kharthika wins Rs 1 cr on KBC Tamil
Pic Courtesy: IANS

Chennai: Kousalya Kharthika has become the first-ever differently-abled contestant to bag the jackpot prize money of Rs 1 crore on "Kodeeswari" -- the Tamil version of the reality game show "Kaun Banega Crorepati".

Kousalya Kharthika, 31, hails from Madurai, suffers from speech and hearing impairment and communicates through vibrations and lip-reading.

On becoming a crorepati on "Kodeeswari", Kousalya said: "I have always depended on my family members for my day-to-day life. But right from my childhood, I have been determined to learn and excel in whatever I do.

"I am more than honoured to be a part of this iconic game show and equally proud to tell the world that ‘I am now a Kodeeswari'."

"Kodeeswari" is being hosted by veteran actress Radikaa Sarathkumar, who was overjoyed at Kousalya's achievement.

"Many congratulations to Kousalya who has created history today with her knowledge and determination. I must say that I am lucky to have met her and experienced her incredible win. Her success is truly an inspiration and will motivate many others. I wish her all the best in life and hope that this achievement helps her make a positive difference in her life," Radikaa said.

The show airs on Colors Tamil.

 

