'Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai' not a typical TV show: Shoaib Ali

Mumbai: Television actor Shoaib Ali says his upcoming series "Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai" is not a typical melodramatic show meant to make the audience cry. Rather, the show will inspire the audience to deal with issues in life.

"This is not a typical melodramatic show where people will cry while watching it. I think people will get inspired after watching it because this show tells the audience not to give up, no matter what the situation is," said Shoaib, while interacting with the media at the launch of the show. He was accompanied by co-actors Megha Ray and Rohit Suchanti.

"Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai" is set in Jhansi and chronicles the life of an ordinary girl with extraordinary spirit. She suffers from Retinitis Pigmentosa, which will make her blind but she takes charge of her destiny and lives life with high-hopes and spirits.

Megha Ray makes her television debut with the show. She said: "It was always my dream to act in television. My character, Kajal, is a very ordinary teenager who belongs to Jhansi. She is bit stubborn and crazy but she is sweet and straightforward. She loves her mother and helps her in her bakery. She wants to have a handsome boyfriend and she wants to travel the world."

Created by Nitin Mali and produced by Karan Raj Kohli, "Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai" is set to premier on Zee TV on November 12.