'Dining With The Kapoors’ Streaming On Netflix: Check Date, Show Details

Mumbai: A new show ‘Dining with the Kapoors’, which will give a glimpse into the world of Bollywood’s most iconic family, is all set to stream on Netflix from November 21.

The show, which will be marking 100 years of the legendary Raj Kapoor, is created by Armaan Jain, directed and written by Smriti Mundhra, and produced by Aavashyak Media.

Creator Armaan Jain said: “Bringing the Kapoor khandan together around the table felt like unlocking generations of stories — the laughter, the chaos, the endless food, and of course, the banter that’s basically in our DNA.”

He said that the show is his way of honouring his “Nanaji” Raj Kapoor and celebrating the timeless bond that continues to hold us together.

“There could have been no better partner than Netflix to bring this story to life and share it with audiences across the globe. Produced by my company, Aavashyak Media, this project is a heartfelt ode to family, film, and the memories that shape us,” added Armaan.

Shot in a documentary, fly-on-the-wall style, it offers an unfiltered glimpse into their world: the laughter, the affectionate teasing, and timeless bonds passed on from generations that have defined Bollywood’s first film family.

Honouring the legacy of the man who shaped Indian cinema, the special brings together ⁠Randhir Kapoor, ⁠Neetu Kapoor, Rima Jain, Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and more.

Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix India, shares, “For close to a decade, Netflix has championed and expanded India’s appetite for documentary storytelling, exploring diverse genres and distinct voices within the format. With Dining With The Kapoors, we bring a story that is both momentous and heartwarming.”

“As the Kapoor clan comes together to celebrate 100 years of their legendary patriarch, Raj Kapoor, the table overflows with food, laughter, and love. We’re honoured to take viewers on a culinary journey brimming with classic Kapoor wit and humour, legacy, and flavour.”

She added: Under the expert direction of Smriti Mundhra, who returns to Netflix after the beloved 2023 docu-series The Romantics, the film offers an intimate glimpse into the traditions, conversations, and bonds that define the Kapoor Khaandaan.”

“We’re delighted to partner with Aavashyak Media and Armaan Jain on his maiden project as creator, producer, and showrunner, and we believe this is exactly the kind of heartfelt, authentic storytelling that thrives on Netflix.”