हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Disha Vakani aka Dayaben of 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' becomes mom second time

Recently, producer Asit Kumarr Modi revealed that they are planning on bringing back the famous character of Dayaben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Disha Vakani aka Dayaben of &#039;Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah&#039; becomes mom second time

Mumbai: Actress Disha Vakani a.k.a. Dayaben of popular sitcom 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' has become a mother for the second time. The actress gave birth to a baby boy a few days ago. Her husband and businessman Mayur Padia and her brother, actor Mayur Vakani have confirmed the news.

Mayur, who plays the role of Sunderlal in the show, told the media: "I am happy that I have become an uncle again. In 2017, Disha had her baby girl and now she has become a mother again and I have become 'mama' again. I am very happy."

Recently, producer Asit Kumarr Modi revealed that they are planning on bringing back the famous character in the show.

He said in an interview that: "We have no reason to not get back Dayaben's character. But we all have faced difficult times in the recent past. 2020-21 was a very tough phase for all of us. But now that things have gotten better, in 2022 at any time we are going to bring back the character of Dayaben and the audience will once again get to see the entertainment of Jethalal and Daya Bhabhi."

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah ChashmahdayabenDisha VakaniDisha Vakani second baby
Next
Story

TV actor Karan Mehra accuses estranged wife Nisha Rawal of extra-marital affair, says 'man staying at my house for 11 months'

Must Watch

PT4M55S

Qutub Minar dispute verdict to be pronounced on June 9