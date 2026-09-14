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  • /Do you love watching 'rockstar' Qazi Touqeer in 'Bigg Boss 20'? Know more about his personal life, educational background

Do you love watching 'rockstar' Qazi Touqeer in 'Bigg Boss 20'? Know more about his personal life, educational background

Bigg Boss 20: In the current season, host Salman Khan in the first episode of 'Weekend Ka Vaar', praised Qazi Touqeer for his 'rockstar' vibe and entertaining tactics on the show.

Written ByRitika Handoo
Published: Sep 14, 2026, 05:13 PM IST|Updated: Sep 15, 2026, 09:00 AM IST
Do you love watching 'rockstar' Qazi Touqeer in 'Bigg Boss 20'? Know more about his personal life, educational background
Image Credit: Instagram/Show still

About the Author

Ritika Handoo

Ritika Handoo

Proud Kashmiri. Bollywood Buff - Ritika Handoo has been covering the world of glitz and glamour for over 14 years. Passionate about reality shows & celeb lives, when not tapping trends, she loves exploring lifestyle reads for the soul, and works on SEO-driven content. With a Bachelor’s in English literature and Masters in Mass Communication, in the middle of ‘breaking news’ chaos, her lookout for 5Ws & H remains on priority. Started out with HT Syndication & India Today, with gaining digital exposure first at News24. Interviewed Chetan Bhagat, Neha Dhupia, Adah Sharma, Yash Birla among others. Interacted with Deepika Padukone in a media group event for Gehraiyaan. Attended Pushpa 2 success bash, Vikram Vedha media conference & interacted with Hrithik Roshan. 

Can reach out to her at: Ritika.handoo@zeemedia.com or 

@ritikahandoo on X

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