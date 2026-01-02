Does Bigg Boss 19 Finalist Tanya Mittal Have 150 Bodyguards? She Sets The Record Straight

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 19 fame Tanya Mittal raised eyebrows and garnered attention for her flamboyant personality. From drinking coffee in front of the Taj Mahal to claiming she had 150 bodyguards or that she liked to travel to Dubai just to eat baklava, her statements went viral.

Now, Tanya has addressed these claims, saying she never claimed to have such an extensive security team.

Tanya Mittal On Having 150 Bodyguards

Following the Bigg Boss finale, Tanya has returned to Gwalior.

She shared a glimpse of her life and work at her factory through a video shared on a YouTube channel called News Pinch.

During the factory tour, Tanya also addressed one of the most talked-about remarks from the show, where she was believed to have claimed that she had 150 bodyguards. However, Tanya dismissed these claims and said she has never made such a statement.

“I never said this. There is no clip where you can hear Tanya Mittal saying she has 150 bodyguards. These things were self-made. You won’t find a single clip on the internet where I say I have 150 bodyguards. Zeishan (Quadri) was joking about it. I had told him that I have over 150 staff members, and he turned it into bodyguards,” Tanya said.

She further mentioned that she does have personal security officers and has had them for several years, but she did not mention any specific numbers.

Talking about her businesses, Tanya added, “I have a textile factory, a pharma factory, and a gift factory. But honestly, I can’t show you everything. The only reason I agreed to give a house tour or a factory tour is to prove that my supporters were not liars and that I never lied.”

Tanya Mittal emerged as the 3rd runner-up in the Salman Khan-hosted show. In addition to becoming a finalist, Tanya has also secured an acting project from Ekta Kapoor. She is expected to begin her acting journey soon after the reality show.

Tanya has grabbed headlines for her viral claims throughout the year.

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale

The Salman Khan-hosted show declared its winner on Sunday, December 7, with Gaurav, Farrhana, Pranit, Tanya, and Amaal competing for the trophy. Gaurav Khanna claimed the title.