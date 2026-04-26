Double delight for Karan Johar fans: Filmmaker to turn ‘Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna’ into series, confirms ‘Koffee With Karan 9’ return this Diwali

New Delhi: Karan Johar fans have some good news. The filmmaker has announced that his 2006 film Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna is being adapted into a long-form series. He also confirmed the much-awaited return of his celebrity talk show Koffee with Karan with Season 9, which is expected to release this Diwali.

Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna turns into series

While speaking about Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna to The Week, Johar revealed that the Shah Rukh Khan starrer had received polarised responses in 2006. "I had many people come up to me and ask me whether I was unwell after that film, because they said, ‘How can you endorse infidelity?’ And I was like, ‘How can you endorse something that’s already so sold out’?"

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He added, “We’re actually adapting it into a long-form series. The root of that film was, of course, released in 2006 to very polarised responses. I had many people come up to me and ask me whether I was unwell after that film, because they said, ‘How can you endorse infidelity?’ And I was like, ‘How can you endorse something that’s already so sold out’?”

He also recalled an incident from a screening held a day before the film’s release. Johar revealed that a traditional couple watching the film left midway during the scene in which Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji’s characters check into a hotel room.

“I still remember when I was watching the film with an audience a day prior to its release. There was a very traditional couple watching the film, and there’s a moment where Shah Rukh and Rani check into a hotel room. The lady, who had come with her husband, turned dramatically to him, and he very calmly said, ‘It’s a dream sequence.’ After five minutes, they realised it was not a dream sequence, and then they got up and left. Then I realised that we are in such a polarised audience space, that people judge what happens in their homes, they forget it, they brush it under the carpet, but they don’t want to watch it on celluloid, even though it’s probably a reality in their own home.”

He further added about the series, “So we’re doing a series, a long-form show for a platform, which I’m not able to give you too many details about right now, but it will be out soon.”

Also Read: Matka King celeb review: Karan Johar, Aamir Khan and Vicky Kaushal bowled over by Vijay Varma’s performance!

Koffee with Karan to return with Season 9

The filmmaker also shared a brief update on the popular show Koffee with Karan.

Responding to a question on the show's return, he said, “This year, Diwali, Season 9.”

About Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna

Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna was released in 2006 and directed by Karan Johar. The screenplay was co-written by Shibani Bathija and Niranjan Iyengar. The ensemble cast included Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Preity Zinta, and Kirron Kher.

The film was set in New York City and revolved around emotional and relational complexities within modern marriages. It explored themes of infidelity and emotional dissatisfaction in relationships.