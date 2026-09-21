Dupahiya Season 2: More chaos, more crime & more comedy - Dhadakpur is back!

Shivani Raghuvanshi, who returns as Roshni in the new season, shared, “Returning for season two of Dupahiya has been a very special and different experience for me. I’ve always loved this show, and coming back to familiar sets and familiar faces feels incredibly comforting. The entire team has become such a wonderful part of my journey, and working with them again has been nothing short of fun. What makes this season particularly exciting is that the show explores comedy in such a unique way. The situations, the people and the collaborations make it so much more enjoyable. Every actor brings something different to the table, and working with the director and our lovely producers has been a great experience. Roshni, in particular, is very close to my heart because she is so unlike me. She’s carefree, a little spoilt, impulsive and somehow always finds herself in trouble and somehow manages to take everyone around her into that trouble too! What surprised me most this season was discovering how much more there was to her. I’ve played very different characters so far, and honestly, I didn’t have a real-life reference point for Roshni. So creating her with the help of the writing and my director was a really exciting process. I’ve genuinely had so much fun stepping back into her shoes, and I’m really looking forward to seeing how the audience receives her this season.”