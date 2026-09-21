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Dupahiya Season 2: More chaos, more crime & more comedy - Dhadakpur is back!

Dupahiya season two features Gajraj Rao, Renuka Shahane, Sparsh Shrivastava, Bhuvan Arora, Shivani Raghuvanshi and Yashpal Sharma, with Dinesh Lal Yadav (Nirahua) joining the cast.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByRitika Handoo
Published: Sep 21, 2026, 01:48 PM IST|Updated: Sep 21, 2026, 01:48 PM IST
Dupahiya Season 2: More chaos, more crime & more comedy - Dhadakpur is back!
Image Credit: Instagram

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Zee Media Bureau

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Dupahiya Season 2: More chaos, more crime & more comedy - Dhadakpur is back!
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