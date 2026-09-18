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Dupahiya Season 2 release details out: Gajraj Rao, Renuka Shahane comedy series to premiere on THIS date

Details regarding Dupahiya Season 2 emerged as Prime Video officially announced that the hit comedy-drama series will return with its star-studded ensemble on October 1.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 18, 2026, 03:25 PM IST|Updated: Sep 18, 2026, 03:25 PM IST
Dupahiya Season 2 release details out: Gajraj Rao, Renuka Shahane comedy series to premiere on THIS date
Image Credit: @primevideoin/Instagram

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Dupahiya Season 2 release details out: Gajraj Rao, Renuka Shahane comedy series to premiere on THIS date
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