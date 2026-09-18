Dupahiya Season 2 release details out: Gajraj Rao, Renuka Shahane comedy series to premiere on THIS date

Mumbai: For all the viewers who were waiting for an update on 'Dupahiya Season 2,' there is finally a release date.
Prime Video has announced that the second season of the Hindi comedy-drama will premiere worldwide on October 1.
Set in the fictional village of Dhadakpur, the new season will bring back Gajraj Rao, Renuka Shahane, Sparsh Shrivastava, Bhuvan Arora, Shivani Raghuvanshi and Yashpal Sharma. Actor and Bhojpuri singer Dinesh Lal Yadav, popularly known as Nirahua, will also join the cast.
The story will once again follow the people of Dhadakpur as they deal with a new set of problems. While the first season was set around the idea of a crime-free village, the new season promises more trouble for its characters.
Take a look
Season two is directed by Sonam Nair and created and written by Avinash Dwivedi and Chirag Garg. Salona Bains Joshi and Shubh Shivdasani have created and produced the series under Bombay Film Cartel LLP.
The second season was announced in March last year. A heartland comedy set in the fictional crime-free village of Dhadakpur, the series won over audiences with its razor-sharp humour, unforgettable characters, stellar performances and heartwarming small-town charm.
The first season had nine episodes and followed the chaotic, hilarious race to find a school teacher’s stolen motorcycle, intended as a wedding dowry, before it breaks a rural Bihar village's proud 25-year "crime-free" streak and ruins his daughter's wedding.
'Dupahiya Season 2' will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and more than 240 countries and territories on October 1, 2026.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.