Tarla Joshi

Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai actress aka 'Badi Beeji' Tarla Joshi dies, co-star Nia Sharma mourns her demise

Veteran actress Tarla Joshi passed away on Sunday (June 6). Her co-stars Nia Sharma and Anju Mahendroo took to Instagram to mourn her demise.

Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai actress aka &#039;Badi Beeji&#039; Tarla Joshi dies, co-star Nia Sharma mourns her demise
Pic courtesy: Instagram/Nia Sharma

New Delhi: TV actress Tarla Joshi, popularly known for playing the role of Badi Beeji in the show 'Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai' died on Sunday (June 6). Although there have been reports of heart attack being the cause of death, it hasn't been confirmed yet.

Her co-star Nia Sharma had taken to Instagram to mourn her demise and reminisce on the good times she spent with the late veteran actress. She wrote, "RIP Badi Beeji, you will be missed."

Check out her emotional posts:

dadi

tarla

nia

Her other co-star Anju Mahendroo also took to Instagram to mourn her sudden demise. She wrote, "Will miss you Tarlaji, always looked up to you as a mother !!! Rest in eternal peace."

Tarla Joshi was best known for her roles in 'Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai' and 'Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai'. In 'Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai', she essayed the role of the great grandmother or Badi Beeji of Nia Sharma's character. On the other hand, in the comedy show 'Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai', she played the role of Satish Shah's character Indravadan's mother.

