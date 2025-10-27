EKAKI Trailer Out: Ashish Chanchlani Steps Into Horror-Comedy With Directorial Debut

New Delhi: India’s beloved digital sensation, Ashish Chanchlani, has unveiled the trailer of his much-awaited project, EKAKI - one of India’s first horror-comedy web series. Known for his sharp wit and engaging storytelling, Chanchlani is all set to make his directorial debut, expanding his creative horizons beyond sketch comedy.

Ekaki Trailer OUT

After teasing fans with the poster and first look, the trailer has now dropped. Featuring Chanchlani himself in the lead role, the trailer blends spooky sequences with the creator’s trademark humour, promising an unforgettable ride for viewers.

Ashish Chanchalani took to Instagram captioning the post, "Here is the official trailer for you all

7 friends one life changing mysterious trip

Ekaki an original series streaming from 27th November on youtube for free."

Ensemble Cast

Adding to the excitement, EKAKI brings together some of the biggest names from India’s digital entertainment space. Joining Ashish are Akash Dodeja, Harsh Rane, Sidhant Sarfare, Rohit Sadhwani, Grishim Nawani, and Shashank Shekhar, familiar faces to fans of Chanchlani’s comedic universe.

A Rare YouTube Comeback After Two Years

With nearly 31 million subscribers on YouTube, Ashish Chanchlani released only a handful of videos in recent years, around four to five in the past three years. EKAKI marks his return to YouTube after two years, following his last hit video, Holi Returns.

In a humorous exchange, YouTube’s official handle commented on the EKAKI trailer:

“Finally, Ekaki ke liye channel ka password yaad aagaya!”

(“You finally remembered your YouTube channel password for Ekaki.”)

Exploring the Horror-Comedy Genre

With EKAKI, Ashish takes a daring leap into the horror-comedy genre, a relatively unexplored space in Indian digital content. Known for his impeccable comic timing and relatable humor, fans are eager to see how he infuses laughter into spine-chilling moments.

The series promises to deliver a fresh blend of fear and fun, making it one of the most anticipated releases of the year. EKAKI will premiere on YouTube for free on November 27.

For EKAKI, Ashish Chanchlani wears multiple hats, director, writer, actor, and producer, showcasing his versatility as a creator. This ambitious project marks a new chapter in his digital journey, and all eyes are on him as fans await what could be his most defining work yet.