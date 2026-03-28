Ektaa Kapoor pledges ‘Wheel of Fortune’ prize money to Rajpal Yadav as a support gesture

Mumbai: TV Czarina Ektaa Kapoor has pledged to give the amount Rs. 1,66,000 she won on the reality show “Wheel Of Fortune” to actor Rajpal Yadav as a gesture of support.

Ektaa along with Wamiqa Gabbi and Rajpal, were seen on the Akshay Kumar-hosted show to promote their upcoming film “Bhooth Bangla”. During the game, Ektaa chose to offer the winning amount to Rajpal Yadav as a form of help.

For the uninitiated, the actor was accused by Murli Projects Pvt Ltd over the default in repayment. Further, the actor also said in the court, that the other party didn’t want the money in return but they wanted him to be sent to jail.

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He argued that when he went to jail, he served his sentence, and the whole debate should end now as he has legally complied. He also informed that Rs 22 crore was spent on the film and not Rs 5 crore as claimed by the other party. He said that he incurred a loss of Rs 17 crore.

Rajpal Yadav's lawyer said that they had filed a regular bail application. The interim bail was granted by the court.

Rajpal Yadav faced legal trouble in a cheque bounce case under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881. The court found him guilty over non-payment linked to a financial dispute. Such cases arise when issued cheques are dishonoured due to insufficient funds, leading to criminal liability and penalties.

Talking about Bhooth Bangla, the film is by Priyadarshan. It brings the iconic trio of Priyadarshan, Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal. The film will also see Tabu, Rajpal Yadav and Mithila Palkar in crucial roles, along with others.

Priyadarshan's directorial has been produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms in collaboration with Akshay Kumar's production house, Cape of Good Films. The film is co-produced by Faara Sheikh and Vedant Baali.

It marks Priyadarshan's second Hindi-language horror comedy film following Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007), both of which star Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, and Manoj Joshi.

The story of the movie has been written by Akash A Kaushik and the screenplay by Rohan Shankar, Abilash Nair, and Priyadarshan. The dialogues have been penned by Rohan Shankar.

Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with Cape of Good Films, presents Bhooth Bangla starring Akshay Kumar, Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, Jisshu Sengupta, and Mithila Palkar. Directed by Priyadarshan and Produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ektaaa R Kapoor.

The film is releasing in theatres on April 10.