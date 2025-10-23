Advertisement
EMILY IN PARIS SEASON 5

Emily In Paris Season 5 Trailer Out: When And Where To Watch!

Emily In Paris Season 5 Trailer: Emily is joined by Ashley Park's Mindy who tells her, "Rome looks so good on you."

|Last Updated: Oct 23, 2025, 10:28 AM IST|Source: ANI
Emily In Paris Season 5 Trailer Out: When And Where To Watch!

Los Angeles: Lily Collins is all set to reprise her role of Emily Cooper in the highly anticipated Emily in Paris Season 5.

On Wednesday, the makers unveiled a special trailer of the show, which will be out on Netflix on December 18.

The preview highlights Lily's romance with Marcello (Eugenio Franceschini), who Emily met in season four, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Over images of Emily and Marcello getting closer and more intimate, a voiceover says, "We start on a beautiful woman. She's joined by a man. It's clear they know each other. Unable to keep their hands off each other, eventually sharing a kiss."

Later, Emily is joined by Ashley Park's Mindy who tells her, "Rome looks so good on you."

The rest of the preview features rapid-fire footage of Emily living it up in Rome as well as a glimpse of Minnie Driver's new character Princess Jane. Viewers also see some of Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu's Sylvie Grateau, including her arriving at a meeting where Julien (Samuel Arnold) asks, "If we are all here, who's in Paris?"

"Hearts will Rome farther than ever before EMILY IN PARIS returns December 18," the streamer wrote on Instagram alongside the trailer.

In addition to Collins, Leroy-Beaulieu, Park, Arnold, Driver and Franceschini, Emily in Paris season five features Lucas Bravo (Gabriel), Bruno Gouery (Luc), William Abadie (Antoine Lambert), Lucien Laviscount (Alfie), Thalia Besson (Genevieve), Paul Forman (Nico), Arnaud Binard (Laurent G), Bryan Greenberg (Jake) and Michèle Laroque (Yvette). 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

