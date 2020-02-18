Entertainment news: Bigg Boss 13 contestants Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana, Rashami Desai party together after finale

New Delhi: Days after 'Bigg Boss 13' grand finale, the show's first runner-up Asim Riaz partied with Himanshi Khurana, Rashami Desai, his brother Umar Riaz and close friends. In pictures shared by Asim and his fan clubs on social media, the trio can be seen partying hard, dancing and having a gala time together.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Asim also shared a snippet from his video chat with rapper Bohemia and hinted at a possible collaboration. He said, "Lovely interacting with the legend @iambohemia sir. Thank you for all the love and support you have been giving me all this while. It was a dream come true. You have inspired me growing up and now to realize that you are interested in collaborating with me. Peace, love and respect!"

Asim lost the 'Bigg Boss 13' trophy to Sidharth Shukla. Both the contestants gained immense popularity during their stint in the show. The main highlight of the show initially was Asim and Sidharth's friendship and later, it was their constant fights.

Asim also confessed his love for Himanshi on the show and proposed to her for marriage. Himanshi, however, said that she will take a decision outside the show, but reacted by saying that she loves Asim too.