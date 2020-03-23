हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rashami Desai

Entertainment news: 'Bigg Boss 13' star Rashami Desai opens up about depression

Rashami Desai revealed that her family helped her tide over the predicament.

Entertainment news: &#039;Bigg Boss 13&#039; star Rashami Desai opens up about depression
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: "Bigg Boss 13" finalist Rashami Desai has opened up about her battle with depression, and revealed how her family helped her tide over the predicament.

"You start feeling low, your self-esteem is hit, your self-confidence is almost zero. You become moody and sad and your choices change. Many people face this but they do not talk about it. Maine apne aap ko baandh liya tha (I restricted myself). The beautiful part is that my work always supported me. Because I worked, it helped me a lot. Three to four years later, I also took counselling and realised that if I could create something, I could also undo something," Rashami told hindustantimes.com in an interview.

She also spoke about how she dealt with her depression. "You should be with people who want to see you grow and who can help you grow. Often, we do not realise but our choices may be wrong. We are sad when things do not match our expectations. I think you should always move ahead and never give up," she said.

