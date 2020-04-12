हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
shehnaaz gill

Entertainment news: This is how Shehnaaz Gill feels after working out

Shehnaaz Gill is utilising her lockdown time into self-care and working out.

Entertainment news: This is how Shehnaaz Gill feels after working out
Image Courtesy: Twitter

Mumbai: Former "Bigg Boss 13" contestant Shehnaaz Gill is utilising her lockdown time into self-care and working out.

Shehnaaz, who is fondly called as "Punjab ki Katrina", took to her Instagram stories and shared a photograph of the sun.

She captioned the image, which was taken at 6.58 am.: "Working out makes me feel free and alive."

On the work front, Shehnaaz recently featured in a music video with her "Bigg Boss 13" co-contestant titled "Bhula Dunga".

The song was released on March 24 on Indie Music Label's official YouTube channel and is composed by Darshan Raval.

The romantic track's video showcases the sizzling chemistry between Sidharth and Shehnaaz, who made a lot of headlines for their close bond in the reality show.

Tags:
shehnaaz gillBigg Boss 13quarantine time
Next
Story

‘Bigg Boss 13’ fame Rashami Desai looks like a ray of sunshine in these pics – Check out!
Corona Meter
  • 8447Confirmed
  • 765Discharged
  • 273Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT3M40S

Woman working in Uruguay embassy disobeys lockdown orders in India