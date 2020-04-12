Epic and rare pic of 'Ramayan' stars Arun Govil, Dipika Chikhalia, Sunil Lahiri with the entire team takes over social media

New Delhi: The re-run of Ramanand Sagar's blockbuster show 'Ramayan' is a blessing for people across India in this tough time of coronavirus pandemic and it is being watched with the same excitement as it was in the Eighties. Since the show started airing on March 28, social media is on a nostalgia trip and the pictures and videos posted by the primary cast adds more to it.

‘Ramayan’ starred Arun Govil as Lord Ram, Sita was played by Dipika Chikhalia and Sunil Lahiri played the role of Lakshman. Recently, the trio on their respective social media accounts shared an epic photo of them with the entire team of ‘Ramayan’ and the post has taken over the internet and how.

“The Epic pic of the entire team of ‘Ramayan’ cast and crew. Sagar Saab with his son and below them are the direction team and camera team ... barring Ravan, almost all were there. Only when we look back do we know what all we have left behind ....so many of the cast no more ...RIP to them all,” Dipika posted.

Arun Govil captioned it as the ‘Ramayan Parivar’ while Sunil Lahiri said it was the ‘most memorable moment’ for him.

Take a look at the picture here:

‘Ramayan’, which is over three-decade-old, made a historic comeback on the small screen by garnering the highest ratings for a Hindi GEC show since 2015. Doordarshan (DD) decided to air some old top-rated shows of the lates 80s and 90s for viewers owing to the coronavirus crisis.

Ramayan airs twice on TV - in the morning from 9 am to 10 am and in the evening from 9 pm to 10 pm.