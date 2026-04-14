Euphoria season 3: Here's when and where to watch Zendaya much anticipated teen drama - details inside

The highly anticipated third season of Euphoria has officially premiered, bringing back the globally acclaimed series led by Zendaya. The new season debuted on April 12, 2026, across HBO and HBO Max, with viewers worldwide able to tune in via both cable television and streaming platforms.

Audiences have multiple options to watch the series without relying solely on traditional cable. In addition to HBO and HBO Max, viewers can access the show through streaming providers such as DIRECTV and Sling TV, which offer HBO programming as part of their subscription packages. Some of these platforms may also provide free trials or promotional offers for new users.

How to Watch the Series

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To stream the series on Sling TV, users must subscribe to the service and add HBO Max as a premium channel. This allows viewers to watch episodes live as they air weekly on HBO, as well as access past episodes through the HBO Max app.

Also Read | ‘Euphoria Season 3 ‘ : The Release Of Hit Series Faces Yet Another Delay

India Release Details

In India, Season 3 is set to begin streaming on April 15, 2026, on JioHotstar. However, the release date for Episode 2 has not yet been officially confirmed. While the show follows a weekly rollout in the United States, the episode-wise schedule for Indian audiences is still awaited.

Plot Overview

The latest season continues to explore the lives of its central characters as they transition into adulthood, delving into more complex themes of identity, morality, faith, and redemption. According to the official logline, the story follows “a group of childhood friends [who] wrestle with the virtue of faith, the possibility of redemption, and the problem of evil.”

Returning Cast

Season 3 also sees the return of key cast members, including Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Eric Dane, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow, Martha Kelly, Chloe Cherry, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, and Toby Wallace, all reprising their roles as the story moves into a more mature and introspective phase.