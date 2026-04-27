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EXAM ON OTT

Exam on OTT: When and where to watch Tamil suspense drama Exam, check premiere date!

Exam on OTT: The upcoming Tamil original thriller features Dushara Vijayan and Aditi Balan in the lead, with Abbas playing a pivotal role.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 27, 2026, 01:49 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Exam on OTT: When and where to watch Tamil suspense drama Exam, check premiere date!Pic Courtesy: Instagram/@primevideoin

Mumbai: OTT giant, Prime Video, today announced the global premiere date for its upcoming Tamil Original series, Exam. From creative producers Pushkar and Gayatri, under the banner of Wallwatcher Films, the 7-episode series written and directed by National Award-winner A Sarkunam promises a tense, emotionally charged suspense drama set against the pressure-filled environment of a competitive exam. Exam will globally premiere on May 15, 2026.

Exam star cast, makers quotes

Featuring Dushara Vijayan and Aditi Balan in the lead, and Abbas playing a pivotal role, Exam will stream exclusively on Prime Video in India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide in Tamil, with dubs in Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada, and subtitles in 15 languages including English.

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ALSO READ: Latest Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada OTT releases this week: Top series and films on ZEE5, JioHotstar & more

“Exam is a very timely and relevant story that captures the emotional intensity of competitive exams and masterfully transforms it into a thrilling high-stakes drama. We believe it is a story that will resonate deeply with millions. It’s a privilege to once again collaborate with Pushkar and Gayatri after the success of Suzhal—The Vortex season 1 and 2, and Vadhandhi—The Fable of Velonie. We are excited to bring this story to our customers across the world on May 15,” said Nikhil Madhok, Director & Head of Originals, Prime Video, India.

ALSO READ: Meet 8 South Indian actresses who studied MBBS, but chose films over medicine: Ramayana's Sita to Kissik girl

“With Exam, we wanted to dig into ambition, injustice, and those moral crossroads that people face when pushed to the edge,” shared creative producers Pushkar and Gayatri. “At the heart of this story is a young woman who refuses to remain powerless. Her journey is not about glamorizing defiance, but about exploring the emotional and ethical cost of standing up to a system stacked against her. Prime Video has been an incredible collaborator in taking our stories global before, and we believe it’s the perfect home to bring Exam to audiences worldwide.”

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