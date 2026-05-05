Fact Check | Did Vijay Varma attend Met Gala 2026? Matka King actor shares quirky twist - SEE PIC

Met Gala 2026: One of the most prestigious evenings on the international fashion calendar Met Gala 2026, was held today in New York City. The star-studded event saw attendance from several prominent names across Hollywood and Bollywood, with fashion designer Manish Malhotra, filmmaker Karan Johar, and singer-entrepreneur Ananya Birla among the notable personalities present, alongside several other celebrities from the global entertainment industry.

Vijay Varma’s “Met Gala” Post Goes Viral

Actor Vijay Varma caught the attention of netizens after posting a set of images on social media, which initially had some fans believing he had actually appeared at the Met Gala.

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He captioned the images on his post, “Cotton market se MET gala Tak.. Brij Bhatti ka style chalta hai #METkaKing”

Take a look:

The visuals showcased Varma as his character Brij Bhatti from Matka King, dressed for a grand Met Gala-like setting.

Social Media Responds to AI Twist

Fans were quick to spot clues hinting the images were AI-generated, such as visible watermarks. The post sparked a wave of reactions across platforms.

One user commented, "Lekin sir, woh Gemini ka watermark..." while another questioned, "Met gala BTS when?" A third social media user observed, "Google Gemini watermark on the second photo."

Amid the confusion, many praised the creativity of the concept and the merging of fashion, fantasy, and digital experimentation.

Also Read | Met Gala 2026: Karan Johar, Ananya Birla and Manish Malhotra - See which Indian celebrities lit up the red carpet

About Matka King

The series Matka King (2026), streaming on Amazon Prime Video, is a crime drama set in 1960s Mumbai. It follows Brij Bhatti, played by Vijay Varma, a modest cotton trader who transforms an illegal gambling game into a massive “Matka” betting empire.

Aside from Vijay Varma's AI-Generated 'Metka King' look, other Bollywood celebrities who graced the star-studded event were Karan Johar, Ananya Birla, Sudha Reddy and other renowned celebs.

At the Met Gala 2025, held on May 5, several Indian celebrities made their much-awaited debut on the global red carpet, adding a strong South Asian presence to the prestigious event.

Actors Shah Rukh Khan, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh, along with Diya Mehta, were among those who attended the star-studded evening.

The 2025 edition was themed “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” with the celebrities’ looks curated by leading designers such as Sabyasachi Mukherjee and Gaurav Gupta. Their appearances were widely noted for marking a significant moment for Indian representation on one of fashion’s most influential global stages.