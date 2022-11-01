Fans joke that 'Bigg Boss 16' should be renamed as Shalin Ka Show!

New Delhi: During last night's episode when Bigg Boss said 'Cut the crap' directed towards Shalin, all hell broke loose on the internet. While some of them were amused by the use of such language first time in the course of the show, many fans expressed their anger & felt Shalin being cornered.

But is this the first time this has happened this season, probably not? In the due course of one month since this show began, Shalin Bhanot has faced the brunt at the hands of Bigg Boss & also the host Salman Khan himself.

This was the first time this season that a contestant's personal rendezvous with a medical professional was aired followed by a hullabaloo revolving around Shalin's mental state. Soundarya Sharma has time & again requested vegan-free food on camera but it is only Shalin who's been summoned to the confession room & given an earful about his request for chicken for his nutritional needs as promised by the makers before entering the show.

Fans have time & again called out the bias of the makers but at the same time cannot ignore Shalin being targetted & his patience tested.

The actor who believes in non-violence has been repeatedly called fake for not showing aggression & to make matters only worse, Bigg Boss himself conferred the fake title to him in front of his other housemates, only for extending an olive branch to Gautam after the eviction prank.

We wonder if the makers are banking on the actor & pushing the envelope to get the most out of him. Only time will tell if Shalin emerges as a survivor or crumbles under pressure. Meanwhile, many fans feel the show should be renamed as Shalin ka Show. What are your thoughts?