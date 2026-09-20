Former 'Bigg Boss' winner Gautam Gulati joins Rise and Fall season 2

Actor and former Bigg Boss champion Gautam Gulati is set to enter the second season of Prime Video's high-stakes reality series Rise & Fall, the makers officially announced on Sunday. The actor released a promo video expressing his readiness to take on the power dynamics of the penthouse and basement setup.
In an official video released by the platform, Gautam Gulati declared his mindset heading into the reality show:
"Jaise sher kabhi shikhar karna nahi bhulta usi tarah ruler rule karna nahi bhulta Aur uss ruler ki gadi se phisal gaye toh ab mujhe girne se hurt nahi hota kyuki girke uthne ki aadat Zara purani hai," Gulati said.
Confidence intact, the actor added: "Basement ho ya penthouse Kis bhi jagha ko Gautam city banane mein mujhe zyaada time nahi lagta."
Gautam Gulati, who made his acting debut in the 2008 television series Kahaani Hamaaray Mahaabhaarat Ki, shot to massive fame after winning Bigg Boss 8 and later serving as a gang leader on MTV Roadies.
In Rise & Fall Season 2, Gulati joins a diverse ensemble of celebrity contestants:
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary
Karan Patel
Swara Bhasker
Shehzad Poonawalla
Sara Gurpal
Kajal Raghwani
New Host And Premiere Details
Rise & Fall Season 2 is scheduled to premiere on September 26, 2026, streaming for free on Prime Video and Amazon MX Player. Legendary Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag will make his OTT hosting debut with this instalment, replacing former host Ashneer Grover.
Rise & Fall is a high-stakes reality series and psychological social experiment centred on power, privilege, and strategy. The show divides contestants into two distinct classes: the Rulers, who enjoy complete luxury in a high-end penthouse, and the Workers (or Grafters), who must endure basic, resource-limited conditions in the basement. Positions are entirely fluid throughout the game, as Workers complete gruelling tasks and vote to climb their way to the penthouse, while failing Rulers risk falling back down to the basement.
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