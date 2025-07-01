Four More Shots Please! Season 4 Returns For Finale On OTT - Check Hot New Tease!

New Delhi: One of the highly-anticipated series Four More Shots Please!, is all set to premiere soon. As audiences gear up for its return, Prime Video amps up the excitement with this announcement on the next chapter of the International Emmy-nominated series. Produced by Pritish Nandy Communications and Created by Rangita Pritish Nandy and Ishita Pritish Nandy, the globally-acclaimed show has resonated widely for its audacious and aspirational storytelling, striking visual style, and vibrant portrayal of the highs, lows, and messy middle ground of modern womanhood.

Four More Shots Please Season 4

Season 4 is the season of joy and this time, Damini, Anjana, Siddhi and Umang are going to discover that they can be their own number ones because joy is not a privilege, it’s a way of life. The girls are back — with more fun, more drama, more shots and a whole lot of sass. From messy beginnings to magnetic breakthroughs, the upcoming chapter will further explore themes of identity, independence, freedom, and intimacy— all wrapped in their signature wit, glamour, and honesty. Throw in some exciting new cast members and the show’s trademark girls trips that will make you want to pack your bags and join them half way around the world, and what you have is ten times the fun, chemistry and chaos.



With a spirited narrative that celebrates unbreakable friendship, love and oneself, the show has struck a chord with audiences worldwide. It continues to be a beacon of ambitious, empowering and invigorating storytelling and holds the distinction of being one of Prime Video’s most-watched Indian shows.

Four More Shots Please! Season 4 Star Cast

Boasting a powerhouse ensemble cast featuring Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Bani J and Maanvi Gagroo, along with Lisa Ray, Prateik Smita Patil, Rajeev Siddhartha, Ankur Rathee and Milind Soman, the new season is all set to raise the bar with its power-packed return. Written by Devika Bhagat with dialogue by Ishita Moitra and directed by Arunima Sharma and Neha Parti Matiyani, Four More Shots Please! Season 4 will premiere soon, exclusively on Prime Video.



Stay tuned for more updates—the shots are about to be poured in the finale.