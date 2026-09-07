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From Hanuman Ansh to Mirzapur: The Movie, which late-summer hits doubled their budgets?

From micro-budget phenomena like Hanuman Ansh and Obsession to global blockbusters like Spider-Man: Brand New Day, these late-summer 2026 releases shattered expectations by doubling, or massively multiplying, their production budgets.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 07, 2026, 01:20 PM IST|Updated: Sep 07, 2026, 01:40 PM IST
From Hanuman Ansh to Mirzapur: The Movie, which late-summer hits doubled their budgets?
Image Credit: IMDb

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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