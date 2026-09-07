From Hanuman Ansh to Mirzapur: The Movie, which late-summer hits doubled their budgets?

The late-summer 2026 box office delivered a mix of record-breaking global blockbusters and unexpected, high-margin sleepers. Driven by strong word-of-mouth and dedicated fan bases, several major theatrical releases between August and September doubled, or drastically multiplied, their budgets.
Here is a breakdown of the standout performers that turned modest investments into massive commercial victories.
Turning its $225 million production budget into a massive global triumph, Spider-Man: Brand New Day dominated theaters to collect an estimated $2.408 billion worldwide, cementing its position as a major box-office powerhouse.
Coyote vs. Acme reached an estimated $44 million at the global box office against its initial $70–$72 million production budget, recovering momentum following its distribution acquisition by Ketchup Entertainment.
The animated family franchise returned to theatres in mid-August with strong commercial results. Produced on a modest $40 million budget, the sequel earned over $103 million globally, easily crossing its 2X profitability threshold.
Released on August 7, 2026, the devotional biopic Hanuman Ansh emerged as India's most profitable film of the year. Made on a shoestring budget of just Rs 2 crore, organic word-of-mouth propelled the Neem Karoli Baba story past Rs 100 crore in net domestic earnings, yielding an unprecedented 50x return on investment.
The critically acclaimed Tamil action-drama debuted on August 7, 2026, and delivered a strong theatrical performance. Made on a budget of Rs 25 crore, the film comfortably crossed its recovery mark by grossing over Rs 100 crore worldwide.
Making its transition from streaming to the big screen in early September, the theatrical adaptation opened to a strong reception. The film collected Rs 96.85 crore ($13.7 million) in its opening weekend alone, putting it on track for massive profitability against its mid-tier budget, Rs 80 crore, as per various reports.
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