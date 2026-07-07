Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Entertainment
  • /Television
  • /From Jamsetji Tata to Ratan Tata: New web series ‘The Tatas’ to chronicle India’s most influential business dynasty

From Jamsetji Tata to Ratan Tata: New web series ‘The Tatas’ to chronicle India’s most influential business dynasty

The inspiring story of the Tata family is heading to the screen with ‘The Tatas’, a multi-season web series that will trace the legacy of four generations who helped shape modern India. Adapted from Girish Kuber’s bestselling book, the series promises an expansive look at the business empire, philanthropy and nation-building journey of the iconic family.

Published: Jul 07, 2026, 08:10 PM IST|Updated: Jul 07, 2026, 08:10 PM IST
From Jamsetji Tata to Ratan Tata: New web series ‘The Tatas’ to chronicle India’s most influential business dynasty
Image Credit: IANS

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
From Jamsetji Tata to Ratan Tata: New web series ‘The Tatas’ to chronicle India’s most influential business dynasty
The Tatas2 min ago
2
FIFA World Cup 202624 min ago
3
IMD Monsoon31 min ago
4
karnataka government declared holiday tomorrow33 min ago
5
Auto news36 min ago