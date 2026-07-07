/From Jamsetji Tata to Ratan Tata: New web series ‘The Tatas’ to chronicle India’s most influential business dynasty

Talking about the scale of the series, writer Karan Vyas said, "The deeper I went into the archives of the Tata family, the more I realized that this isn't merely corporate history; it’s the foundational narrative of modern India. These were individuals who constantly looked past their balance sheets to build institutions that served the collective. Teaming up with Almighty Motion Picture allows us to approach this with the scale it demands, intimate in its human relationships, yet massive in its historical scope”.